Jack Daniel's Birthday: Did You Know Jack Was Also A Watchmaker? Read More Facts Here

Jack Daniel’s whiskey is one of the most popular whiskeys in the world. The Tennessee whiskey brand was named after its owner. Jack Daniel a.k.a. Jasper Newton Daniel was born in 1850. But his real birth date is unknown to this day, hence the company celebrates its founder’s birthday the entire month of September. But according to Tennessee State Library, Jack Daniel’s birthday falls on September 5, 1846. There are many such interesting facts about the Tennessee whiskey founder, read them below.

Jack Daniel’s birthday: Interesting facts about this Tennessee whiskey maker

1. Created his recipe

Jack Daniel’s developed his recipe. The Tennessee whiskey owner, created his mellowing method and to this day the company uses the same method to make their world-famous whiskey. Apart from the recipe, Jack Daniel’s also invented the signature square bottle of the brand.

2. A pocket watchmaker

Jack Daniel was more than whiskey brewer. The Tennessean was a man of refined taste. He was not only into fashion but also owned a pocket watch company named Patek Philippe. Jack Daniel’s Patek Philippe pocket watch is now considered to be a priced jewel at the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva.

Also read | Tariffs Hit American Whiskey Producers Hard In Europe

3. Learned whiskey from a slave

After Jack left his family, he worked at a farm where he met then-enslaved farmworker Nathan Green. While working on the farm, Nathan taught Jack how to brew whiskey. After emancipation, the farm owner, Call sold the still to Daniel, and he hired Green as his brand’s first master distiller, and to this day both the families have been making whiskey together.

4. The oldest brewery in the U.S.

Jack Daniel’s brewery is of historical importance. According to Buffalo Trace, the distillery is one of the oldest running distilleries in the country. Some reports suggest that the distillery was started in 1875, but the property display sign in Tennessee suggests it was registered in 1866.

Also read | WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Slams Conor McGregor On Twitter With 'stick To Whiskey' Jibe

5. Nectar of the Gods

Jack Daniel’s whiskey is no doubt one of the most famous whiskeys in the world. American singer Frank Sinatra was also a fan of its whiskey. Once during his performance, the singer walked out on stage with the brand’s whiskey in a glass and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Jack Daniel’s and its nectar of the Gods”. When the singer died, he was buried with a Jack Daniel’s, a pack of cigarettes, a lighter, and 10 dimes.

Also read | 'On The Town' Cast List Includes Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Among Other Legends

Also read | Courteney Cox Finds A Buyer For Her NZ$4.4mn Apartment In West Hollywood