Dal Makhani: Here's How To Make A Lip-smacking Jain Version Of This Dish

Dal makhani is one of the most popular dishes that is consumed often with rice. This popular North Indian dish is a favourite not only in North India but all parts of the country. This Punjabi dish tastes great and there are some great ways to get the restaurant-like flavour at home. When it comes to Jain food, the concept is very unique and challenging at times. Jains primarily do not consume onions, garlic, potatoes, carrots, beetroots, spinach, etc. Dal Makhani is a dish that requires skill and some important ingredients to get the right flavour. Listed below is the in-depth dal makhani recipe in order to make a delicious dinner dish all at home.

Jain Dal Makhani recipe: how to make dal makhani at home

Firstly in order to make the Jain dal makhani one must soak both ¾ cup whole urad dal (whole black gram) and ¼ cup rajma (kidney beans) overnight in enough water for 8 to 9 hours and then drain them well. Next, you must add 3 cups of water and pressure cook it for 18 to 20 whistles on a high flame, till both the whole urad dal and rajma have cooked thoroughly and softened. Next, take chopped tomatoes, 2 large tomatoes or 200 grams of tomatoes to make the puree. Add it all in a blender and make a thick puree. Steps to make the Jain dal makhani recipe at home are here:

In a pan add 3 tbsp butter.

Add ½ tsp cumin seeds, 2 to 3 cloves, 2 to 3 green cardamoms, 1 black cardamom, 1-inch cinnamon, 1 small to medium tej patta/Indian bay leaf and saute all of them.

Add some finely crushed ginger and chopped green chilli

Add the tomato puree and ½ tsp red chilli powder.

Add 2 to 3 pinches of grated nutmeg or nutmeg powder

Saute the mixture and then add urad dal and rajma beans.

add water and let it all cook, cover with a lid.

Once it is all cooked add salt to taste

Keep it all cooking for 25 minutes on a low flame.

Next, add ¼ to 1/3 cup cream.

Lastly add ¼ tsp Kasuri methi, crushed.

The Jain dal makhani is now ready to eat. Serve in a nice copper bowl. Garnish it with coriander and cream. Try this dish at home and share it with friends and family.

