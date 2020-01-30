Jain Dhokla Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious Dish

Dhokla is one of the most popular dishes that is often consumed as a snack mainly by Gujaratis. The Jain dhokla is not very different from the non-Jain one as it is simply made without using onions. Jains primarily do not consume onions, garlic, potatoes, carrots, beetroots, spinach, etc. Jain dhokla recipe is very unique and the dish requires skill and some important ingredients to get the right flavor. Listed below is the Jain dhokla recipe that you must check out:

Jain Dhokla recipe: How to make Jain dhokla at home?

Firstly, in order to start making the Jain dhokla, you will need all the right ingredients in the correct quantity. When it comes to dhokla, there are many types of Jain dhoklas like khatta dhokla, khaman dhokla, etc. Some are made with curd and some with besan. For making the Jain khaman dhokla, these are the ingredients listed below:

Jain dhokla recipe and its ingredients for the batter:

One cup of Bengal gram flour

One pinch of Asafetida

2 green chilies

Pinch of red Mirchi

Pinch of salt

3/4 cups of water

1/2 teaspoon soda and 1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon sugar

Ghee, coriander and grated coconut

Once you have all the ingredients, mix them all together and make the batter with semi-thick consistency. Assemble all the dhokla plates and grease them with oil so that the batter does not stick to them when you take them out. Take a vessel and pour four cups of water.Put it on the flame. Pour the batter in the Jain dhokla plates and place them on the hot water vessel and cover it with a lid. After 15 minutes check if your dhoklas are cooked. Take them out if the dhoklas are cooked. Add a dash of ghee, coriander, and grated coconut. There you have your delicious Jain dhoklas!

