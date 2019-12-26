Jain Samosa Recipe | Here's How To Make This Delicious Dish At Home

Samosa is the favourite snack of every Indian. Jain Samosa is one such dish which is totally new and super delicious. This mouth-watering dish is prepared using simple ingredients like banana, refined flour, lemon juice and a mix of Indian spices which will be enjoyed by the people of all age groups. It is perfect to serve as a snack on all occasions. Jain Samosa can be served as an evening snack with a hot cup of tea too. Make this simple recipe for your family and friends and indulge in its lip-smacking flavour. Read ahead to know the recipe of Jain Samosa-

Recipe of Jain Samosa

Ingredients

(12 Servings)

1 tablespoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup boiled peas

4 green chillies

1 tablespoon red chilli powder

2 cup refined flour

1 1/2 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

refined oil as required

3 banana

salt as required

1 tablespoon garam masala powder

water

How to make?

Take a pressure cooker and add raw bananas.

Cook for about 3 whistles.

When done, turn off the flame and keep it aside to cool.

When cooled slightly, peel the bananas and mash them in a bowl.

Then, take a bowl and add refined flour, boiled peas, red chilli powder, turmeric, mashed bananas, garam masala powder, chopped coriander leaves, salt, lemon juice, sugar, and green chillies.

Mix them well and knead it to make a soft dough using an appropriate amount of water.

When done, cover it with a wet cloth and keep it aside for 15 minutes.

