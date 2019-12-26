The Debate
Jain Samosa Recipe | Here's How To Make This Delicious Dish At Home

Food

Samosa is the favourite snack of every Indian. Jain Samosa can be served as an evening snack with a hot cup of tea too. Read ahead to know more in detail-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jain Samosa

Samosa is the favourite snack of every Indian. Jain Samosa is one such dish which is totally new and super delicious. This mouth-watering dish is prepared using simple ingredients like banana, refined flour, lemon juice and a mix of Indian spices which will be enjoyed by the people of all age groups. It is perfect to serve as a snack on all occasions. Jain Samosa can be served as an evening snack with a hot cup of tea too. Make this simple recipe for your family and friends and indulge in its lip-smacking flavour. Read ahead to know the recipe of Jain Samosa-

Recipe of Jain Samosa

Ingredients

(12 Servings)

  • 1 tablespoon turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 cup boiled peas
  • 4 green chillies
  • 1 tablespoon red chilli powder
  • 2 cup refined flour

  • 1 1/2 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves
  • refined oil as required
  • 3 banana
  • salt as required
  • 1 tablespoon garam masala powder
  • water 

How to make?

  • Take a pressure cooker and add raw bananas.
  •  Cook for about 3 whistles.
  • When done, turn off the flame and keep it aside to cool.
  • When cooled slightly, peel the bananas and mash them in a bowl.
  • Then, take a bowl and add refined flour, boiled peas, red chilli powder, turmeric, mashed bananas, garam masala powder, chopped coriander leaves, salt, lemon juice, sugar, and green chillies.
  •  Mix them well and knead it to make a soft dough using an appropriate amount of water.
  • When done, cover it with a wet cloth and keep it aside for 15 minutes.

  • Now, make small balls out of the dough and roll them into puris.
  • Cut the puris into halves and put 1 tablespoon of banana mixture in it.
  • Enclose the puri completely in a triangular form.
  • Ensure that the mixture is not coming outside.
  • In a similar way, make other triangular samosas as well with the remaining dough.
  • When done, heat refined oil in a deep bottomed non-stick pan.
  • Deep fry the samosas one by one until they become golden brown in colour.
  • Your Jain Samosa is ready to be served hot with the choice of chutney.
