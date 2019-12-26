Jain Samosa Recipe | Here's How To Make This Delicious Dish At Home

Samosa is the favourite snack of every Indian. Jain Samosa is one such dish which is totally new and super delicious. This mouth-watering dish is prepared using simple ingredients like banana, refined flour, lemon juice and a mix of Indian spices which will be enjoyed by the people of all age groups. It is perfect to serve as a snack on all occasions. Jain Samosa can be served as an evening snack with a hot cup of tea too. Make this simple recipe for your family and friends and indulge in its lip-smacking flavour. Read ahead to know the recipe of Jain Samosa-
Also Read | Caramel Popcorn: Step By Step Recipe To Make Your Own Delicious Bucket
Recipe of Jain Samosa
Ingredients
(12 Servings)
- 1 tablespoon turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 cup boiled peas
- 4 green chillies
- 1 tablespoon red chilli powder
- 2 cup refined flour
Also Read | Bihari Kabab Recipe | Here's How You Can Make This Delicious Dish At Home
- 1 1/2 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves
- refined oil as required
- 3 banana
- salt as required
- 1 tablespoon garam masala powder
- water
Also Read | Chicken Burger Recipe That Can Serve As A Great Snack Or Dinner
How to make?
- Take a pressure cooker and add raw bananas.
- Cook for about 3 whistles.
- When done, turn off the flame and keep it aside to cool.
- When cooled slightly, peel the bananas and mash them in a bowl.
- Then, take a bowl and add refined flour, boiled peas, red chilli powder, turmeric, mashed bananas, garam masala powder, chopped coriander leaves, salt, lemon juice, sugar, and green chillies.
- Mix them well and knead it to make a soft dough using an appropriate amount of water.
- When done, cover it with a wet cloth and keep it aside for 15 minutes.
Also Read | Dudhi Muthiya Recipe: How To Make The Lip-smacking Gujarati Snack At Home
- Now, make small balls out of the dough and roll them into puris.
- Cut the puris into halves and put 1 tablespoon of banana mixture in it.
- Enclose the puri completely in a triangular form.
- Ensure that the mixture is not coming outside.
- In a similar way, make other triangular samosas as well with the remaining dough.
- When done, heat refined oil in a deep bottomed non-stick pan.
- Deep fry the samosas one by one until they become golden brown in colour.
- Your Jain Samosa is ready to be served hot with the choice of chutney.