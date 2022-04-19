Japanese Scientists Create Electric Chopsticks To Ehance Salty Taste, Reduce Sodium Intake

Eating with normal chopsticks is common but, Japanese researchers came up with something very unique. The researchers in Japan have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping the people who need to reduce sodium in their diets. These electric chopsticks are believed to work by using electrical stimulation and a mini-computer worn on the person’s wristband.

Co-developed by Homei Miyashita, a professor at Meiji University in Tokyo, and beverage manufacturer Kirin, the device uses a weak electric current to transmit the sodium ions from the food, through chopsticks, to the mouth where they create a sense of saltiness. The team was still refining the prototype of the device while making it available to consumers next year. "As a result, the salty taste enhances 1.5 times", Miyashita added.

Miyashita and his lab have explored various ways that technology can interact with and stimulate human sensory experiences. He's also developed a lickable TV screen that can imitate various food flavors, as per Guardian. These taste-enhancing electric chopsticks may have particular relevance in Japan, as their traditional diet favors salty tastes due to the use of ingredients such as miso and soy sauce. The average Japanese adult consumes about 10 grams of salt per day, double the amount recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Why did researchers develop electric chopsticks?

More sodium intake can contribute to high blood pressure, which accounts for the single biggest cause of heart attacks and strokes. “To prevent these diseases, we need to reduce the amount of salt we take,” stated Kirin researcher Ai Sato said in a statement. “If we try to avoid taking less salt in a conventional way, we would need to endure the pain of cutting our favorite food from our diet, or endure eating bland food.” Miyashita’s lab is exploring other ways in which technology can be used to engage the senses – it has also invented a lickable TV screen that imitates the flavors of various foods.

Image: Unsplash