Julienne To Chiffonade: 5 Basic Cutting Techniques You Must Master

Different kinds of cutting techniques should be mastered if you're an aspiring chef must master. Basic knife cuts are a practical way that ensures every vegetable is cooked properly. As beginners, one can start with whole vegetables like potatoes and carrots. It can be a daunting task initially but with practice, one can master the cutting techniques. From julienne to chiffonade, here are some knife cuts that will help you look like a master chef.

Julienne

This is a matchstick-size cut. The vegetables are sliced into batons, which are usually 1/8 inch by 1/8 inch. They are 1-2 inches long.

Chiffonade

The literal meaning of the word is ''little ribbons'' in French. It is a cutting technique that is used on leafy vegetables and herbs like lettuces and parsley. To start with this cutting technique, the leaves are rolled in a tightly rolled in a stack. They are later thinly sliced to produce long and delicate strips.

Batonnet

Also known as Baton knife cut, it is also a matchstick knife cut. The dimensions of this cutting technique us 1/4 and 1/4 inch. The length of the cut is usually 2 to 2 1/2 inches long.

Brunoise

Brunoise cutting dimensions are 1/8-inch-square on all sides. The cutting dimensions of this technique are exactly half the size of the Macédoine dice. The dice is achieved by slicing the firm vegetables into a Julienne and then further dicing into cubes.

Macédoine

This cutting technique appears like square cubes. The pieces are made from slicing down a baton. The dimensions of this cut are 1/4-inch-square on all sides.

Image Courtesy: Instagram- gurmeakademi / la_veganista_food