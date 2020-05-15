Rujuta Diwekar Shares Benefits Of Drinking Bel Sherbet, Says 'Just A Sip And All Is Well'

Amidst the nationwide lockdown in India, a lot of food and fitness influencers have been sharing tips to stay fit during the quarantine. Joining the list, celebrated nutritionist and author Rujuta Diwekar has also been sharing tips for healthy eating on her social media handles. She has also regularly been offering advice and tips for managing a healthy mind and body amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Rutuja Diwekar took to her social media to share the benefits of drinking Bel Sherbet.

READ | Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares List Of Immunity Boosters For A Healthy Quarantine

Rujuta Diwekar shares benefits of drinking Bel Sherbet

Taking to her Instagram wall, she posted a picture of a glass bottle filled with fruit juice. In the caption, the nutritionist wrote, 'Just a sip of Bel and all is well.' In the further caption, she pointed a few benefits and wrote, 'Bel not just pacifies Lord shiva but also that acne on your cheeks, wrinkles on your forehead and the greying in your hair. It reduces bloating and clears both the stomach and the brain fog.' Her caption also gave a brief about the fruit as it read, 'The hard fruit has ripened in the summer and has cracked itself open so that you may access its fountain of nutrients. Are you cool enough to sip on that?' At the end of her post, she added, 'P.S. - I just made this sherbet from a Bel my building Watchman gave me from the tree in the compound.'

Have a look at her post below:

READ | Kareena Kapoor's Dietician Rujuta Diwekar Makes A Public Appeal On World Health Day; READ

Apart from this, recently, Rujuta Diwekar posted a list of foods, exercising tips and yoga suggestions for her followers. She advised all to not skip breakfast, reduce gadget time, and more to her fans. The author has also been taking a lot of effort to urge fans to go for local products instead of commercial ones.

READ | Rujuta Diwekar Hails India's Pragmatic Way Of Mitigating Virus Amid Janta Curfew

Urging people not to go to the chemist for immunity booster, Rujuta Diwekar wrote in the caption, "Don’t fret and fume at a chemist shop to buy immunity-boosting supplements. That’s just the market milking your fears.

Immunity is not a genie that comes out of a bottle, it’s a natural response of the human body. All it needs is a commonsensical approach to life and that cannot be bought, that must be earned with daily efforts, one day at a time.

#immunity #immunityboostingfoods #realitycheck".

READ | Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Foods For Common Health Problems, From Constipation To PCOD