Did Karen Pierce Take A Dig At US Blogger While Showing How To Make An 'authentic Brew'?

Recently, Karen Pierce, a UK ambassador in the US, waded into the row on how to make an ‘authentic brew’ after US blogger’s ‘hot tea’ recipe sparked outrage on the internet. The Ambassador Karen Pierce's video has shown an RAF, British Army, and Royal Navy personnel making a cup of tea by land, air, and sea. UK ambassador's video was seen taking a dig at the US blogger in the video, as the Royal Navy reminded viewers to use a kettle when making a ‘proper British cup of tea’.

Interestingly, Karen Pierce's video started with her saying, "The Anglo-American relationship is defined by tea and we’ve had a number of requests to show how to make a real cup of tea." As the video progressed, the frame shited to a member of the British Army in the field, who opened it by saying: "You don’t need a microwave to make a cup of tea." After sharing his own recipe, the video then passed over to a Royal Navy sailor, who started off by telling the viewers to add a teabag and sugar, if they take it, to their mug.

Echoing the words of his British Army colleague, he further said, "Not using a microwave, use a kettle. Leave your teabag to brew, then you just add milk." The video then took to the skies, where an RAF pilot echoes the official words of the aerial force’s motto. He was seen saying, "Making tea at altitude is complex as water boils at quite a different temperature. However, through adversity, we’ve produced quite a palatable product for the enjoyment and education of our delightful US hosts. Cin-Cin."

Watch it below:

I see there’s huge interest in how to make a British cup of tea. â˜•ï¸



So I’ve called in my military advisers to get this in the record. pic.twitter.com/Xc22BicwS6 — Karen Pierce (@KarenPierceUK) June 22, 2020

Check out some reactions below:

Tea debate over a controversial viral hot tea video

Interestingly, a woman by the name of Michelle, who is living in the UK, shared a video. In the viral video, she along with her daughter explained to make a cup of tea. In the video, they started by microwaving the water, pouring in a third of a cup of milk, dropping in a teabag, and then drowning it all in sugar. After her recipe went viral on the internet, many social media users expressed their disgust and dismay.

