Updated March 16th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

High level of uric acid can cause extreme physical discomfort. Here are foods to eat and avoid for managing the problem.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Diet to reduce uric acid
Diet to reduce uric acid
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
High levels of uric acid in the body can lead to conditions like gout and kidney stones, causing discomfort and pain. You can face swelling, pain and a lot of other physical discomforts. However, adopting a healthy diet can help lower uric acid levels and reduce the risk of associated health problems. According to an article by WebMD, here are foods you should eat and avoid for gout.

Foods to eat:

Low-fat yogurt

Low-fat yogurt is a good source of protein and calcium, which can help lower uric acid levels. It also contains probiotics that promote gut health and reduce inflammation. Incorporate low-fat yogurt into your daily diet as a snack or as part of meals to reap its benefits.

Eat low-fat yoghurt

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which helps lower uric acid levels by increasing its excretion through the urine. Additionally, citrus fruits have alkalizing properties that help neutralize acid in the body. Enjoy citrus fruits as snacks, in salads, or as refreshing beverages.

Citrus fruits like oranges are great

Avocado

Avocado is a nutrient-dense fruit that is rich in healthy fats, fiber, and potassium. It helps lower uric acid levels by promoting kidney function and reducing inflammation. Incorporate avocado into salads, smoothies, or as a spread on whole grain toast for a delicious and nutritious boost.

Cherries

Cherries, especially tart cherries, have been shown to lower uric acid levels and reduce the frequency of gout attacks. They contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help alleviate symptoms associated with high uric acid levels. Enjoy cherries fresh, dried, or as juice to experience their benefits.

Beans

Beans, including lentils, chickpeas, and kidney beans, are rich in fiber and protein, making them excellent choices for lowering uric acid levels. They help regulate blood sugar levels and promote satiety, reducing the risk of weight gain, which is a contributing factor to elevated uric acid levels. Include beans in soups, salads, and main dishes for a nutritious and filling meal.

Foods to avoid

Honey

Honey contains high levels of fructose, which can increase uric acid levels and exacerbate symptoms of gout. Limit your intake of honey and opt for natural sweeteners like stevia or maple syrup instead.

Avoid honey

White bread

White bread and other refined carbohydrates have a high glycemic index, leading to spikes in blood sugar levels and increased production of uric acid. Choose whole grain bread and other complex carbohydrates like oats, quinoa, and brown rice for better blood sugar control.

Red meat

Red meat, including beef, lamb, and pork, is high in purines, compounds that are metabolized into uric acid in the body. Limit your intake of red meat and opt for leaner protein sources like poultry, fish, and plant-based proteins.

Red meat is high in purines

Seafood

Certain types of seafood, such as shellfish (shrimp, crab, lobster) and oily fish (hilsa, sardines), are rich in purines and can increase uric acid levels. Limit your consumption of these foods and opt for low-purine alternatives like salmon, trout, and tofu.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

