Keto Meal Plan: 3 Healthy Recipes To Spice Up Your Diet

The Keto diet is a low-carb diet followed by millions to stay healthy. It is highly popular and widely practised across the globe. Let us see some ways by which one can make their keto diet plan interesting.

3 quirky ways to spice up a keto diet plan

Cauliflower pizza

The ingredients required are 1 medium cauliflower that is finely chopped, 1 egg, 100gm of grated cheese such as mozzarella, salt, and pepper to taste, choice of herbs such as rosemary or oregano. Mash the cauliflower and cook it in the oven then add egg, seasoning, herbs, and grated cheese.

Spread the mixture on a pizza pan and put it back in the oven until it turns golden. Now add toppings, cover with some more cheese and let it cook till the cheese bubbles. The cauliflower pizza is now ready.

Keto turmeric milkshake

One needs 375 ml non-dairy milk, 2 tbsp coconut oil, 3/4 teaspoon turmeric powder, ½ teaspoon ginger powder, ¼ teaspoon cinnamon,1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract, granulated sweetener, a pinch of Himalayan salt, and 2 ice cubes. Place all the ingredients in a bender.

Blend for 30 seconds on high or until thick and golden. The keto turmeric milkshake is now ready.

Avocado egg chicken wrap

The ingredients required include one avocado, one egg, chicken sausages, salt and pepper to taste, and cream cheese. Take the egg and whisk it with salt and pepper until frothy. Heat a non-stick skillet and add some melted butter. Pour the egg mixture and swirl it evenly.

Once the edges are crisp, take out those crepes and spread the avocado with sausage and cream cheese in the middle and wrap it like burritos. This avocado egg chicken wrap can be a nice addition to one's keto meal plan.

