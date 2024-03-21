×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food With Burmese Roots

Relish a plate of Khavsa, a Gujarati street food that shares a history linked to the Burmese dish known as khow suey, when in Surat.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
  • 2 min read
Indian cuisine, renowned for its diversity and depth of culinary history, embeds people with a sense of pride. Among the plethora of vegetarian street foods that dot the India's foodscape, one dish stands out for its unique blend of Indian and Burmese influences is khavsa. Originating from the vibrant streets of Gujarat, khavsa presents a fascinating tale of cultural exchange and culinary innovation.

What is khavsa?

At its core, Khavsa is a delightful fusion of the traditional Burmese khowsuey and local Gujarati flavours. The dish is a symphony of noodles, crisp Gujarati papdi, spring onions, a variety of chutneys, a sprinkle of chaat masala, all drenched in a rich, coconut-based gravy. Known for its tangy and savoury notes, khavsa is a popular breakfast option that warms the heart and delights the taste buds.

The journey of khavsa

The dish's journey begins with the Memoni community of Gujarat, who traveled to Burma for work and became enamoured with the local khowsuey. Upon their return to India, they brought the recipe back home, infusing it with distinct Indian elements such as papad and a blend of spices. This cross-cultural culinary adaptation has led to the creation of khavsa, a dish that celebrates the fusion of Indian and Burmese flavours.

The dish's appeal lies in its comforting combination of rich in coconut flavoured broth, noodles, chicken, and egg, topped with a variety of crunchy nuts and lcoal seasoning. This balance of flavours and textures makes khavsa a beloved choice for those seeking a unique breakfast experience.

Today, khavsa can be found in many parts of Gujarat, served hot and fresh from the street vendors of Surat and beyond. For those planning a visit to Gujarat, a taste of this delightful street food is a must. Khavsa not only offers a glimpse into the west Indian state's rich culinary heritage but also serves as a reminder of the endless historic tales behind the rise of culinary masterpieces in the kitchen.

