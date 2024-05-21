Updated May 20th, 2024 at 23:30 IST
Beat the Heat with Khus Khus: 5 Refreshing Recipes for a Cool Summer
Khus khus, or poppy seeds, are small yet mighty oilseeds derived from the opium poppy plant.
Khus khus, or poppy seeds, are small yet mighty oilseeds derived from the opium poppy plant. Known for their unique flavor and nutritional benefits, khus khus is especially beneficial during the summer months. Here’s a look at why you should incorporate khus khus into your summer diet and five easy recipes to enjoy.
Cooling properties
Khus khus possesses natural cooling properties, making it an excellent choice for regulating body temperature in the summer heat.
Nutrient-rich
These tiny seeds are packed with essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and dietary fiber. These nutrients are crucial for maintaining overall health, particularly in summer when the risk of dehydration and nutrient loss increases.
Hydration
Khus khus is often used in refreshing drinks and desserts that help keep the body hydrated. Staying hydrated is vital during hot weather, and khus khus can help you meet your hydration needs.
Digestive aid
The dietary fiber in khus khus aids digestion and helps prevent constipation, a common issue during summer due to changes in diet and hydration levels. Have a look at five khus-khus recipes.
Khus Khus Sharbat
Ingredients:
2 tbsp khus khus
1 litre water
Sugar to taste
Rose water (optional)
Soak khus khus in water for a few hours. Grind the soaked seeds into a fine paste. Dissolve sugar in water over medium heat, then add the khus khus paste. Mix well and add rose water for extra flavor. Serve chilled with ice cubes.
Khus Khus Laddoo
Ingredients:
1 cup khus khus
1/2 cup jaggery
1/4 cup grated coconut
1/4 tsp cardamom powder
1/4 cup ghee
Dry roast khus khus until golden brown. Melt jaggery with a little water until it forms a syrup. Add roasted khus khus, grated coconut, and cardamom powder. Mix well, cool slightly, grease hands with ghee, and form into laddoos.
Khus Khus and Almond Milk
Ingredients:
2 tbsp khus khus
1 cup almonds
1 litre almond milk
Sugar to taste
1/2 tsp cardamom powder
Soak khus khus and almonds separately overnight. Peel almonds and grind with khus khus into a paste. Boil almond milk and add the paste, sugar, and cardamom. Simmer for 10–15 minutes, stirring continuously. Serve chilled.
Khus Khus Halwa
Ingredients:
1 cup khus khus
1/2 cup ghee
2 cups milk
Sugar to taste
1/4 tsp cardamom powder
Chopped nuts
Soak khus khus for a few hours, then grind into a paste. Heat ghee and fry the paste until golden. Add milk and sugar, cook until thickened, and garnish with nuts and cardamom powder.
Khus Khus Smoothie
Ingredients:
1-2 tbsp khus khus
1 banana
1/2 cup yoghurt
1/2 cup almond milk
1 tbsp honey
Soak khus khus for a few hours. Blend soaked seeds with banana, yoghurt, almond milk, and honey until smooth. Add ice cubes, blend again, and serve immediately for a refreshing drink.
Enjoy these recipes to stay cool, hydrated, and nourished this summer with the help of khus khus.
