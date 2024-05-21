Advertisement

Khus khus, or poppy seeds, are small yet mighty oilseeds derived from the opium poppy plant. Known for their unique flavor and nutritional benefits, khus khus is especially beneficial during the summer months. Here’s a look at why you should incorporate khus khus into your summer diet and five easy recipes to enjoy.

Cooling properties

Khus khus possesses natural cooling properties, making it an excellent choice for regulating body temperature in the summer heat.

Nutrient-rich

These tiny seeds are packed with essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and dietary fiber. These nutrients are crucial for maintaining overall health, particularly in summer when the risk of dehydration and nutrient loss increases.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Hydration

Khus khus is often used in refreshing drinks and desserts that help keep the body hydrated. Staying hydrated is vital during hot weather, and khus khus can help you meet your hydration needs.

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

Digestive aid

The dietary fiber in khus khus aids digestion and helps prevent constipation, a common issue during summer due to changes in diet and hydration levels. Have a look at five khus-khus recipes.

Khus Khus Sharbat

Ingredients:

2 tbsp khus khus

1 litre water

Sugar to taste

Rose water (optional)

Soak khus khus in water for a few hours. Grind the soaked seeds into a fine paste. Dissolve sugar in water over medium heat, then add the khus khus paste. Mix well and add rose water for extra flavor. Serve chilled with ice cubes.

Advertisement

Khus Khus Laddoo

Ingredients:

Advertisement

1 cup khus khus

1/2 cup jaggery

1/4 cup grated coconut

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 cup ghee

Dry roast khus khus until golden brown. Melt jaggery with a little water until it forms a syrup. Add roasted khus khus, grated coconut, and cardamom powder. Mix well, cool slightly, grease hands with ghee, and form into laddoos.

Khus Khus and Almond Milk

Ingredients:

2 tbsp khus khus

1 cup almonds

1 litre almond milk

Sugar to taste

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Soak khus khus and almonds separately overnight. Peel almonds and grind with khus khus into a paste. Boil almond milk and add the paste, sugar, and cardamom. Simmer for 10–15 minutes, stirring continuously. Serve chilled.

Advertisement

Khus Khus Halwa

Ingredients:

Advertisement

1 cup khus khus

1/2 cup ghee

2 cups milk

Sugar to taste

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Chopped nuts

Soak khus khus for a few hours, then grind into a paste. Heat ghee and fry the paste until golden. Add milk and sugar, cook until thickened, and garnish with nuts and cardamom powder.

Khus Khus Smoothie

Ingredients:

1-2 tbsp khus khus

1 banana

1/2 cup yoghurt

1/2 cup almond milk

1 tbsp honey

Soak khus khus for a few hours. Blend soaked seeds with banana, yoghurt, almond milk, and honey until smooth. Add ice cubes, blend again, and serve immediately for a refreshing drink.

Advertisement

Enjoy these recipes to stay cool, hydrated, and nourished this summer with the help of khus khus.