Heroes’ Feast: The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cookbook To Feature 80 Recipes

The team of Dungeons & Dragons Art and Arcana, Kyle Newman, Mike Witwer, and Jon Peterson are all set to bring Heroes’ Feast: The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cookbook for all the fantasy lovers. The sale of the book will start from October 27 on the official website of Penguin Random House. Published by Ten Speed Press, the pre-order of the book has started. Read on to know what you can expect from the upcoming book.

Heroes' Feast: The official D&D Cookbook details

The high-quality licensed cookbook offers 80 mouth-watering recipes inspired by the magical world of Dungeons & Dragons courtesy Adam Ried (America’s Test Kitchen). The official description of the book has promised that these 80 recipes are "perfect for a solo quest or a feast shared with fellow adventurers". The cookbook will invite fantasy lovers to learn about their favourite fictional cultures through the unique cuisines and lifestyles.

Whether you like Drow Mushroom Steaks or Elven Bread, or even a taste of the Uncommon, you will find a dish or beverage that can suit almost any occasion or gaming night. The book will also have a Barnes & Noble exclusive edition, featuring a full-size gate-fold map of the Forgotten Realms by Jared Blando that will show notable locations and dishes from Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition.

The recipes in the book include snacking, such as Bytopian Shepherd’s Bread, Iron Rations, savory Hand Pies, and Hogs in Bedrolls, as well as hearty vegetarian, meaty, and fish mains, such as Amphail Braised Beef, Hommlet Golden Brown Roasted Turkey, Drow Mushroom Steaks, and Moonshae Seafood Risotto. Meanwhile, desserts and cocktails like Heartlands Roseapple & Blackberry Pie, Yawning Portal Biscuit, and Chultan Zombie, among many others, will be featured to satisfy a craving for adventure. The book will also offer a detailed recipe for Icewind Dale Knucklehead Trout and the Luiren Spring Cheese.

In a demonstration during a D&D Live 2020, where Heroes’ Feast was announced, the three authors created different dishes from the book. Newman cooked a seafood dish based on the knucklehead trout from Icewind Dale while Peterson prepared a cocktail called Mind Flayer, which is inspired by the infamous Underdark enemies. On the other side, Newman made Elven Bread, a bread made with honey and whole ingredients swirled with sugar and cinnamon.

