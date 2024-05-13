Advertisement

Achar, or pickle, holds a special place in Indian cuisine, adding flavour and spice to meals. While the classic mango or lemon pickle is widely enjoyed, India boasts a rich diversity of unique and regional achar varieties that showcase the country's culinary creativity and cultural heritage. Here are some distinctive achar types that will instantly add zing to your meals.

Bhoot jolokia achar

Hailing from the northeastern region of India, Bhoot Jolokia Achar features the famed Bhoot Jolokia or Ghost Pepper, one of the world's hottest chilli peppers. Infused with spices and oil, this fiery pickle packs a punch of heat and flavour, making it a favourite among spice lovers.

Achaar | Image: Unsplash

Lingri achar

Lingri achar, made from tender ivy gourds, is a popular pickle in parts of North India, particularly in Punjab and Haryana. The ivy gourds are marinated in a blend of spices, vinegar, and oil, resulting in a tangy and savoury pickle that pairs well with rice, roti, or paratha.

Chicken achar

In certain regions of India, particularly in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, chicken is marinated in a spicy blend of masalas and pickled to create achar. This unique pickle combines the flavours of tender chicken with aromatic spices, creating a savoury and indulgent delicacy that's perfect to pair with rice.

Karivepaku urugai

Karivepaku urugai, or curry leaves pickle, is a specialty of South India, particularly in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Fresh curry leaves are sautéed with mustard seeds, spices, and tamarind, then pickled to create a tangy and aromatic condiment that adds depth and flavour to rice dishes and curries.

Akhuni achar

Akhuni Achar is a traditional pickle from the northeastern state of Nagaland, where fermented soybeans, known as akhuni, are used to create a pungent and flavorful condiment. The soybeans are fermented and seasoned with spices, chilli, and oil, resulting in a rich and umami-packed pickle that's often enjoyed with rice and meat dishes.

Akhuni achar | Image: Freepik

Kolhapuri thecha

Kolhapuri Thecha is a spicy and aromatic pickle from the western state of Maharashtra, particularly in the region of Kolhapur. Made from fiery green chilies, garlic, and aromatic spices, this vibrant pickle is pounded into a coarse paste, creating a fiery and flavourful condiment that adds a kick to any meal.