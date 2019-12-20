Know How 2 Apples A Day Can Help You Reduce The Level Of Cholesterol

We have often heard that 'an apple a day keeps the doctor away but did you know 'two apples a day can keep bad cholesterol at bay'. Apples are is known to be one of the healthiest fruits. It is the powerhouse of nutrition and fibre. According to international medical university research, the inclusion of apples in your diet can be beneficial for your heart. It is so because as per medical researchers, two apples a day may reduce people's risk of suffering heart diseases. Know how two apples a day can keep bad cholesterol at bay.

Read | Health: Detox Drinks That Can Give You Healthy Skin And Hair

This is how two apples a day can keep bad cholesterol at bay

A research experiment by scientists, on apples, reducing cholesterol, included 40 healthy volunteers with slightly raised cholesterol. When they ate 2 apples a day for 8 weeks, total cholesterol and LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels reduced slightly compared to when they consumed the same number of calories from apple juice concentrate mixed with water. Another similar research included participants of middle-aged where they were first asked to answer a few questions related to health and lifestyle. Then, half of them were asked to consume 2 apples, while the other half were asked to consume juice from 2 apples, for 8 weeks each (separated by a washout period of 4 weeks).

Read | From toning to clearing scars: Amazing benefits of apples for skin

Health Benefits of apples

Consumption of two large apples contains about a quarter of the daily fiber intake. Apples contain fiber that fuels bacteria in the gut which may reduce cholesterol. According to a medical portal, people who eat apples daily have more relaxed blood vessels in comparison to those who don't. Researchers believe that the fiber and polyphenols in apples are important, and apples are a popular fruit among all ages, which are easy to eat and make great snack foods.

Read | Apple Cider Vinegar: How it can help treat dandruff and obesity

According to the study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, cholesterol readings of the participants were found to be 5.89 in those who ate the whole fruit, and 6.11 in those who drank apple juice. The study also found that women are likely to benefit more than men from two apples a day when it comes to cholesterol. So if you are looking to add something nutritious to your diet and want to reduce bad cholesterol, then consider eating two apples a day.

Read | Food Diet | Check out these various types of food diets followed by many

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.