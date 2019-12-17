Know How Adding Ghee To Your Winter Diet Can Improve Your Overall Health

Ghee has a lot of healing properties. Ghee is added in almost all the Indian dishes to make them more healthy and tastier. Ghee helps to boost your energy, keeps you warm, and offers several other such health benefits. Below, we have listed the reasons why it is important to add ghee to your diet this winter.

Health Benefits of ghee

Keeps you warm

Ghee is a good pick in winters. According to a health portal, ghee keeps you warm from inside. There are many dishes in which you can include ghee, such as gajar ka halwa, moong daal halwa, etc. These winter dishes include a good amount of ghee that will help you keep warm and healthy throughout winter.

Read: Healthy Hair: Here Are A Few Home Remedies To Get Healthy Hair

Clogged nose

Clogged noses are very infuriating. They make it very difficult to breathe. Also, anything that you eat will not really taste the sameas clogged nose spoils your taste buds. Headache is another problem that we face due to clogged nose. According to Ayurveda, adding a few drops of warm pure cow ghee inside your nostrils can help you heal this disturbing problem. The ghee goes down the throat and soothes the infection.You can try this trick every morning until you are fine.

Read: Did You Know Yoga Offers The Following Benefits When It Comes To Mental Health?

Energy

According to a health portal, ghee is a good source of energy as it includes “medium, and short-chain fatty acids, lucid acid is a potent antimicrobial and antifungal substance.” Ladoos and Pinni are one of the best treats that are loaded with ghee and helps in boosting up one’s energy. A pregnant woman is usually given a ladoo laden with ghee to eat for boosting their energy.

Read: Healthy Egg Recipes: Easy Dishes To Try At Home This Winter Season

Constipation

Ghee is a good choice when you are suffering from constipation. Take one or two spoons of ghee in a cup of hot milk and drink it right before you are sleeping. Taking ghee milk during bedtime will help you get rid of constipation slowly.

Read: 3 DIY Face Packs You Can Try At Home To Get A Healthy, Glowing Skin

Skin

According to a health portal, Ghee has been an important part of various beauty care rituals. The essential fatty acids present in it serve as a nourishing agent capable of infusing life into your barren skin. Made of cow's milk, pure desi ghee is said to be extremely powerful in giving you a smooth and supple body. Ghee is considered to be ideal for all skin types, as well as providing essential fatty acids that allow the skin cells to hydrate. Mix 1 or 2 tablespoons of ghee, Haldi and little water. Apply this paste on your skin and rinse it after 25 minutes.

Disclaimer: The effect of these instructions given above varies from person to person. It is always recommended to test with a doctor and then try it.