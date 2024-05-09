Advertisement

Lentils are a staple in Indian cuisine and a source of nourishment and comfort for millions of people around the world. With their rich flavour, versatility, and nutritional benefits, dal varieties such as moong, masur, arhar, chana, and urad are integral ingredients in a wide range of delicious Desi dishes. Here are the unique characteristics of each dal variety and some popular dishes to cook with them.

Moong dal

Moong dal, also known as mung beans, is one of the most versatile and nutritious dal varieties. It is commonly used in Indian cooking to make dal fry, a simple and comforting dish made by tempering cooked moong dal with spices such as cumin, mustard seeds, and garlic. Moong dal is also used to make khichdi, a wholesome one-pot meal made by cooking dal and rice together with spices and vegetables.

Moong dal khichdi | Image: Unsplash

Masur dal

Masur dal, or red lentils, is known for its quick cooking time and creamy texture when cooked. It is commonly used in dishes such as masoor dal tadka, where cooked masur dal is tempered with spices such as cumin, garlic, and dried red chilies. Masur dal is also used to make soups, stews, fritters and curries.

Arhar dal

Arhar dal, also known as toor dal or pigeon peas, is a staple in Indian households and a popular choice for everyday cooking. It is used to make classic dishes such as dal-chawal, where cooked arhar dal is tempered with spices and ghee or oil. Arhar dal is also used to make sambar, a South Indian lentil stew made with a variety of vegetables.

Chana dal

Chana dal, or split chickpeas, is known for its nutty flavour and firm texture when cooked. It is commonly used in dishes such as chana dal fry, in which cooked chana dal is tempered with spices and garnished with fresh coriander leaves. Chana dal is also used to make dal dhokli, a traditional Gujarati dish made by simmering cooked chana dal with wheat flour dumplings in a spicy and tangy curry.\

Chana dal | Image: Unsplash

Urad dal

Urad dal, also known as black gram or black lentils, is prized for its rich and creamy texture when cooked. It is commonly used to make dal makhani, a decadent Punjabi dish made by simmering cooked urad dal with tomatoes, cream, and butter. Urad dal is also used to make idli, dosa, and vada, popular South Indian dishes enjoyed as breakfast or snacks.