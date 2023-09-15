Indian Eateries Land Six Spots In List Of Legendary Dessert Places In The World

Taste Atlas' latest listicle outlines the 150 most legendary dessert places from all over the world. Worth noting in the meticulously curated list is the fact that India features not once but six times on it. Among these six spots, Kolkata features three times on the list.

3 things you need to know

While India features on the list 6 times, the United States holds 8 spots on the condensed list of top 50.

Italy holds 5 spots in the top 50, with its winning eateries spread across Rome, Catania and Modica.

4 eateries in the top 50 list belong to Paris.

India holds 6 spots on the list of 150 most legendary dessert places

The list published by Taste Atlas, an experiential online travel guide, accords India six spots on the list of the world's 150 most 'legendary' dessert places. Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad happen to house the eateries on the list. Kolkata on its own, notably holds three of the six spots on the list.

Pune's Kayani Bakery holds spot 18 on the list for its Mawa cake. This is followed by Kolkata's KC Das at spot 25 for its rasgulla. Kolkata features yet again on the very next spot - number 26, for the Rumballs at Flurys. Hyderabad's Karachi Bakery holds spot number 29 for its fruit biscuits. Kolkata features for a third and final time at spot 37 B&R Mullick's sandesh. India holds the penultimate position - spot 49 - on the top 50 list, with Mumbai's K. Rustom & Co.'s ice cream sandwich.

Taste Atlas builds a diverse portfolio of worldly sweet treats

The expansive list features age-old desserts popularly savoured by people over the world while also shedding light on lesser-known delights. For instance, Apfelstrudel from Vienna features twice in the top 50, with the two spots going to two different bakeries. The same goes for Chocolate con churros, featured twice in the list between B. Aires and Madrid.