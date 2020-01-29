Korean Food In Delhi: Best Places To Sample Korean Fare In The City

Finding a place that serves authentic Korean food can be difficult. For people who love Korean cuisine, there are some fabulous places in Delhi that are said to serve mouth-watering Korean fare. Here is a list of all the hidden gems where you can head over for a complete Korean experience.

Boa Village

The rooftop restaurant specialises in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and Thai cuisine. The place is said to serve the "best quality Asian food" and the ambience is highly placed by its patrons.

Busan Korean Restaurant

Busan Korean restaurant has a lot of variety on their menu. Visitors have appreciated the place for its service, ambience, and food. Prices at the outlet are considered to be reasonable. This spot is worth a try.

Hanh’s Kitchen

The restaurant is located near Golf Course Road and is labelled as a classy place by the visitors. It has very calming interiors that make for a great dining spot. The menu is as extensive as any other Korean place in the city, and the food is said to be very tasty.

Gung The Palace

The restaurant is located in Green Park. It is yet another Korean restaurant that has some tremendous food to offer. If you have a date to plan or a gathering to attend, this place is said to the perfect place for such occasions. The place provides outdoor and indoor seating options, and you can really expect a good time here.

The Shim Tur

This small cafe is truly a gem, hidden in the streets of Paharganj. The outlet has a very refreshing vibe according to its visitors and is also very reasonably priced. Regular visitors recommend trying kimchi soup, among other items on the menu. This place also offers indoor and outdoor seating options.