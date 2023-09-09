Kunal Kapur On Cooking For First Ladies During G20 Summit: Feeling Incredibly Honoured…

The G20 Summit is currently taking place in India. Several leaders from member countries such as France, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom have arrived in New Delhi for the occasion. Kunal Kapur, who recently received the opportunity to prepare meals for the First Ladies of Japan, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, expressed how he felt for being handed such a massive responsibility.

3 things you need to know:

The G20 Summit is taking place between September 9 and 10.

It is the 18th meeting of all the members of the G20 as part of the Summit.

The venue for the Summit is Bharat Mandapam, International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Kunal Kapur expresses his gratitude

Kunal took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with the First Lady of the UK, Akshata Murty, the wife of UK PM Rishi Sunak. In other pictures, he posed with the First Ladies of Turkey and Japan. He wrote, “Feeling incredibly honoured and excited for having this opportunity to serve the First Ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G-20 summit. A momentous occasion that I will cherish forever.” See the post below.

(Kunal Kapur posing with UK's First Lady, Akshata Murty | Image: Instagram)

Kunal celebrates International Year of Millets at G20

Earlier, on his social media handle, he shared a video in which he expressed how much he felt honoured to be part of the G20 summit. “I’m honoured to cook for the First Ladies at the G20 Summit, celebrating the International Year of Millets with authentic Indian flavours. Thank you all for making this possible! This is a moment of pride for all the Indians, let’s celebrate Indian flavours at its full glory.”

In the video, he mentioned that it is a golden opportunity for him to prepare for the first ladies and also shared his decision of making millet-based dishes. While sharing the benefits of millets, he added that they are very important for diet and beneficial for climate and soil.

(Inputs from ANI)