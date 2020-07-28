Kylie Jenner's Secret Ingredient In Simple Avocado Toast Recipe Might Surprise You

Kylie Jenner recently shared the recipe for an avocado toast sandwich on her Instagram story. The star added her own twist to the simple recipe. Take a look at how reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star cooks an avocado toast sandwich.

Kylie adds honey to her avocado toast

Kylie Jenner is a big foodie and keeps sharing her recipes online. She is also very famous for adding her own twist to simple food recipes. The star recently shared the recipe for an avocado toast sandwich on her story on Instagram, a new edition to her cooking tips. Kylie posted a picture and added these ingredients in her picture - sourdough bread, avocado, crushed red pepper flakes, honey, and salt. Even though the star didn't mention how to exactly make it, it can be assumed that she made it in this way:

Toast slices of sourdough bread and apply a little butter on them Mash the avocados till they make a smooth paste Add the paste on the toasted bread Then add honey, salt and crushed red pepper flakes

Since Kylie has shared the recipe, fans have been sharing and commenting that the recipe is really good. Fans also thanked the star for sharing her recipe. One fan said - tried that new avocado toast recipe and omg it’s yummy (@) Kylie Jenne, another fan wrote - Don’t know how I could make avocado toast damn near every morning without the help of these helpful recipes from Kylie. Take a look at fan reactions:

Don’t know how I could make avocado toast damn near every morning without the help of these helpful recipes from Kylie❤️ pic.twitter.com/OSst8jn5Kc — Kevin Krawczyk (@kevinkraw_) July 26, 2020

i love Kylie's new avocado toast recipe @KylieJenner — K (@tew07_holler) July 28, 2020

tried that new avocado toast recipe and omg it’s yummy @KylieJenner — alexa (@blizzardsbieber) July 27, 2020

Kylie Jenner is a popular star in America. She also owns her own line of beauty products called Kylie Cosmetics. The young star is also very active on social media and keeps posting regularly. Kylie Jenner recently went on a trip to Amangiri resort, Canyon Point, Utah. The hotel is an uber-luxurious resort in the middle of a canyon. She posted several pictures of herself in the desert. In one shot, Kylie can be seen in an orange bikini next to the mountains. Even though her face isn't visible, the entire aesthetic of the photo looks beautiful and mesmerising. Kylie added a few emojis as caption. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram and Unsplash