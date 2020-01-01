Laccha Parantha Recipe To Prepare This 'gheelicious' Flatbread At Home

Laccha or Lachhedar Parantha is a scrumptious flatbread. Prepared with layers, this dish tastes brilliant with Ghee and cooked vegetables. They also have added flavours for a twist in their taste, including Pudina. Laccha Parantha soaks butter or Ghee for a mouth-watering taste. We have penned down the easy and quick recipe for Lachhedar Parantha to treat yourself.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 35 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes
Servings: 2 to 3 people
Ingredients
- Two cups of wheat flour
- About one to two teaspoons of ghee
- Salt as per your taste
- Water to knead the dough
- Ghee to apply on the dough and for roasting
A step-by-step method to prepare Laccha Parantha
How to knead the dough for Laccha Parantha?
- Take a bowl. Add two cups of wheat flour and salt, according to your taste
- Pour two teaspoons of ghee and add water while kneading.
- Knead the dough into a smooth ball and cover it up with a damp cloth. Set it aside for about half an hour.
- Roll equal sized medium balls from the dough. Cover the bowl.
How to roll Laccha Parantha?
- Take a ball from the dough and roll it on a rolling board using a rolling pin. Dust the ball with flour before rolling.
- Evenly apply ghee on circular Parantha. Sprinkle some wheat flour over it.
- Start from the edges and keep folding and pleating until the end.
- Use rolling pin and roll the edges before joining them
- Dust it with the flour again and roll into round paranthas with even thickness.
How to roast Parantha on Tava?
- Turn on the stove and keep the griddle on medium heat. Make sure that it is hot before you place parantha on it.
- Flip the Parantha to partially cook the other side as well. Apply ghee to it and let it roast.
- Flip again and apply ghee to the other side too.
- Repeat the process until it is fully cooked and turned brownish.
- Remove it from the griddle and serve hot with lentils or curry with Laccha Parantha
