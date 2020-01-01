Laccha Parantha Recipe To Prepare This 'gheelicious' Flatbread At Home

Laccha or Lachhedar Parantha is a scrumptious flatbread. Prepared with layers, this dish tastes brilliant with Ghee and cooked vegetables. They also have added flavours for a twist in their taste, including Pudina. Laccha Parantha soaks butter or Ghee for a mouth-watering taste. We have penned down the easy and quick recipe for Lachhedar Parantha to treat yourself.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Servings: 2 to 3 people

Ingredients

Two cups of wheat flour

About one to two teaspoons of ghee

Salt as per your taste

Water to knead the dough

Ghee to apply on the dough and for roasting

A step-by-step method to prepare Laccha Parantha

How to knead the dough for Laccha Parantha?

Take a bowl. Add two cups of wheat flour and salt, according to your taste Pour two teaspoons of ghee and add water while kneading. Knead the dough into a smooth ball and cover it up with a damp cloth. Set it aside for about half an hour. Roll equal sized medium balls from the dough. Cover the bowl.

How to roll Laccha Parantha?

Take a ball from the dough and roll it on a rolling board using a rolling pin. Dust the ball with flour before rolling. Evenly apply ghee on circular Parantha. Sprinkle some wheat flour over it. Start from the edges and keep folding and pleating until the end. Use rolling pin and roll the edges before joining them Dust it with the flour again and roll into round paranthas with even thickness.

How to roast Parantha on Tava?

Turn on the stove and keep the griddle on medium heat. Make sure that it is hot before you place parantha on it. Flip the Parantha to partially cook the other side as well. Apply ghee to it and let it roast. Flip again and apply ghee to the other side too. Repeat the process until it is fully cooked and turned brownish. Remove it from the griddle and serve hot with lentils or curry with Laccha Parantha

