Lassi, Smoothie: Refreshing Beverages To Make Using Mangoes In Summer

As the temperatures rise and the sun shines brighter, there's no better way to cool off and indulge in the refreshing beverages made using the flavours of the season. Mango, often referred to as the "king of fruits," is not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants. From smoothies to cocktails, here are some of the best mango drinks to enjoy during the summer months.

Mango smoothie



Representative image of mango smoothie | Image: Pexels

Start your day on a refreshing note with a creamy mango smoothie. Simply blend ripe mango chunks with Greek yoghurt, a splash of coconut water or orange juice, and a handful of ice cubes until smooth. Add a drizzle of honey or a sprinkle of chia seeds for an extra nutritional boost.

Mango lassi

Representative image of mango lassi | Image: Pexels

Originating from the Indian subcontinent, mango lassi is a traditional yoghurt-based drink that is perfect for hot summer days. Blend ripe mangoes with yoghurt, milk, a pinch of cardamom, and a touch of sugar until smooth and creamy. Serve chilled with a garnish of chopped pistas or mint leaves.

Frozen mango margarita

Beat the heat with a tropical twist on the classic margarita. Blend frozen mango chunks with lime juice, and a handful of ice until slushy. Rim the glass with salt seasoning for an added kick of flavour. This vibrant mocktail is sure to be a hit at any summer gathering.

Mango iced tea

Representative image of mango ice tea | Image: Pexels

Give your traditional iced tea a fruity upgrade by adding mango puree. Brew your favourite black or green tea, then chill it in the refrigerator. Once cooled, stir in mango puree and a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice. Serve over ice with a slice of lemon or a sprig of mint for a refreshing twist.

Mango coconut water cooler

Stay hydrated and refreshed with a mango coconut water cooler. Mix equal parts mango puree and coconut water in a glass filled with ice. Add a splash of sparkling water for some fizz and garnish with a slice of lime or a sprig of basil. This light and hydrating beverage is perfect for sipping by the pool or at the beach.

Mango pineapple punch

Combine the sweet flavours of mango and pineapple in a vibrant and fruity punch. Mix together mango juice, pineapple juice, orange juice, and a splash of grenadine syrup in a large pitcher. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Pour over ice and garnish with pineapple slices and maraschino cherries for a tropical flair.