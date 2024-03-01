Advertisement

India's beloved food paradise Delhi is unknown to indulge one's five senses, while making you experience the varying cuisines it has to offer for both its international and domestic food loving audience. In the midst of the hustle and bustle of Delhi's lanes, and vibrant bazaars lie some of the oldest food eateries, each telling a story of tradition, and taste.



Delhi proves that it's much more than being a political hub by weaving in diverse cultural recipes, and dishing them out for a timeless, flavourful adventure. For food enthusiasts and curious travellers alike, here's a guide to what to try from some of the oldest, popular Delhi food joints.

Karim's

The legendary Karim's, situated near the historic Jama Masjid, and established in 1913 is a popular site for meat lovers. The must-try dish here is the Mughlai cuisine's crown jewel, the breath-taking Mutton Burra Kebabs, which are brought to life after being marinated to perfection and cooked over charcoal, causing a foodgasm that encapsulates centuries of culinary mastery.

Parathe Wali Gali

Next, we venture into the heart of Chandni Chowk to visit the iconic Paranthe Wali Gali, where the art of making parathas, a type of Indian flatbread, has been honed since the 1870s era. Gaya Prasad Shiv Charan, one of the original shops, serves a dizzying variety of stuffed parathas, which includes submerging oneself into mixed vegetables, paneer, each served with a dollop of homemade butter, tangy pickles, and mixed vegetables, making for a perfect old Delhi experience.

Moti Mahal

Inside the walled city neighbourhood of Delhi known as Daryagand, food connoisseurs will find it easy to place their bets for the best butter chicken experience. Moti Mahal, established back in 1947, is often recognised as the birthplace of famous items like butter chicken and dal makhani. both of these dishes are known to leave their mark among the globetrotters of the world.

Old Famous Jalebi Wala

For your sweet tooth mates, a visit to the Old Famous Jalebi Wala, operational since 1884, is unmissable. Located in Dariba Kalan, this shop serves piping hot, crispy jalebis that are deep-fried in pure ghee and soaked in sugar syrup, causing a blissful end to your culinary journey. These iconic eateries not only serve mouth-watering delicacies but also offer a glimpse into Delhi's rich cultural and historical heritage, making each bite a journey through time.



