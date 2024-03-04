Leopold Cafe In Mumbai To MTR: A Journey Through India's Classical Eateries, Historical Tales

Advertisement

India, with its rich tapestry of cultures and traditions, is also home to some of the oldest cafes that have been pioneering the South Asian nation's love for food that suits a diverse range of palette for close to a century.

These heritage cafes provide a taste of nostalgia, making them must-visit destinations for both history buffs and food enthusiasts. Here's a list of India's oldest cafes that stand as a testament to binge-worthy flavours and interesting tales. stories.



Image credit:YouTube Screengrab

Indian Coffee House, Kolkata

Established in 1942, the Indian Coffee House on College Street, Kolkata, is not just a cafe but a historical landmark. Frequented by the Bhadro Lok' crowd inclusive of intellectuals, poets, and revolutionaries. This cafe, located close to Presidency University, is also a hub for college students to have political, cultural discussions over a cup of coffee. The colonial-era ambiance depicted through its high ceilings and low hanging fans and the classic menu items continue to draw crowds, making it a symbol of Kolkata's rich intellectual heritage.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Leopold Cafe, Mumbai

Opened in 1871, Leopold Cafe in Mumbai is one of the city's most iconic landmarks. Known for its Irani cafe culture, it has been a crowd-puller, among locals and tourists alike. The cafe gained international fame after being featured in Gregory David Roberts' novel "Shantaram" and has a bullet-marked wall preserved as a reminder of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

United Coffee House, New Delhi

Since its inception in 1942, United Coffee House has been a witness to Delhi's evolving history, while preserving over 400-500 recipes that the fine-dining establishment has been serving to its customers. Located in the heart of Connaught Place, this cafe exudes a vintage charm with its art deco interiors and offers a blend of Indian and European flavours.

Image Credit: YouTube Screengrab

Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR), Bangalore

Founded in 1924, MTR is Bangalore's oldest idli-dosa place, renowned for its traditional South Indian fare. Beyond its delectable food, MTR's past is linked to innovation, being the birthplace of the now-famous Rava Idli, invented during World War II when rice was scarce.

Image credit: Kayani Bakery

Kayani Bakery, Pune

Although not a cafe in the traditional sense, Kayani Bakery, established in 1955, is an essential part of Pune's culinary heritage. Famous for its Shrewsbury biscuits, the bakery's old-world charm and unchanged recipes over the decades make it a nostalgic pit stop for visitors.

These cafes are more than just eateries; they are repositories of India's culinary past stories, which they communicate through their age-old walls, ancient recipes, and myriad tales of their patrons.



