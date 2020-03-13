The Debate
List Of Popular Joints To Enjoy Strawberry Desserts In Mumbai

Food

What can make you happier than desserts? So, try some joyous and savoring unique strawberry desserts in Mumbai, at these popular joints. See full list here-

Strawberry desserts in Mumbai

What can make you happier than having a luscious and lip-smacking strawberry dessert? From strawberry ice-creams to strawberry cakes, be it any strawberry dessert, not many can resist this dessert. If you are wondering where in Mumbai you can savour this tasty dessert, here we bring you a list of best places that serve strawberry desserts in the city-

Also read | Different Jalebi Type Sweets To Know About That Will Make You Crave Desserts Instantly

Best places to try delicious strawberry desserts in Mumbai:

Strawberries & Cream at Haji Ali Juice Centre, Mahalaxmi

The wholesome bowl of fresh strawberries and thick cream is a must-have here. The place offers some of the best-strawberry shakes that are tasty and filling at the same time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by hajialijuicecentre|Mumbai|Oman (@hajialijuice_centre) on

Image courtesy: @hajialijuice_centre

Also read | Kashmiri Desserts That Are A Must-try; Falooda To Kesar Phirni

Strawberry Frost Shake at Oasis Desserts, Multiple Outlets

This dessert parlour is famous for its different varieties of cakes, ice-creams, waffles, pancakes, shakes, and more. Strawberry Frost Shake is one of the best and delectable strawberry desserts in Mumbai to fill you with happiness. This shake’s thick and creamy texture will leave you wanting for more. An ideal place to go out with your friends for an enjoyable evening.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Oasiss® Desserts (@oasiss_desserts) on

Image courtesy: @oasiss_desserts

Wimbledon Strawberry Cheesecake at Ice Cream Works, Multiple Outlets

The strawberry cheesecake that are available here are a must-have. This is one of the yummiest strawberry dessert parlours in Mumbai. You can also try other delicious flavoured desserts here-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICE CREAM WORKS (@icecreamworksindia) on

Image courtesy: @icecreamworksindia

Also read | Best Strawberry Filled Desserts In Mumbai To Try This Winter Season

Strawberry Tart at Theobroma, Multiple Outlets

One of the best and awesome places to visit for strawberry desserts in Mumbai is Theobroma. The Strawberry tart at Theobroma is made from fresh fruit, vanilla custard, almond frangipane and a crisp butter pastry tart. This strawberry dessert with buttery tarts, fresh strawberries and custard will make you fall in love with its sinful taste. 

Strawberry Pancakes at 99 Pancakes, Multiple Outlets

The Strawberry pancakes available at 99 pancakes are simply delicious. Mini Pancakes with fresh chunks of juicy strawberries and rich chocolate smeared over it is a perfect pudding for anyone who loves strawberries. You can even have this delectable pancakes in both mini and regular size, after a tasty brunch.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 99 Pancakes (@99_pancakes) on

Image courtesy: @99_pancakes

Also read | Rajasthani Sweets: Some Desserts That Will Satiate Your Sweet Tooth

