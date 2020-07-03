Indian Coffee House, Kolkata's Iconic Coffee Joint At College Street Opens After 103 Days

Kolkata's iconic coffee joint at College street, Indian Coffee House is home to many, a poet, singer and artists of every kind. The place finally opened on Thursday after remaining closed period of 103 days due to the lockdown. Here's more on this.

Kolkata's Indian Coffee House reopens after 103 days

In an interview with a daily portal, a spokesperson of Indian Coffee House said that they have ensured social distancing protocols by changing the seating arrangement of the place. Fewer than the usual number of tables have been put out on both the floors. They have also disinfected the place and mandated wearing masks for both the staff and the patrons.

The spokesperson also mentioned that they have decided to reopen the Indian Coffee House only after careful consultation with the local police and health department. They also discussed the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines to follow in order to reopen Indian Coffee House under the current situation.

Under this, they will provide sanitizer at the door of the place and check the temperature of the patrons with a thermal gun. They also assured that the staff will be wearing gloves.

On Thursday, 25 patrons of Indian Coffee House popped in at 11 am as the gates of this iconic coffee joint opened once again. Following the COVID-19 protocols, the place will be open from 11 am to 6 pm every day except Sunday. Before the COVID-19 lockdown, Indian Cofee House's timing was 9 am to 9 pm.

Many patrons of the Indian Coffee House reacted favourably to the news of the place reopening. Aditya Ghosh, who visited the place on Thursday said in the interview with the portal that whenever he visits College street, he makes sure to grab a bite at the Indian Coffee House. Over the years, he has befriended many people and was heartbroken when the place closed down for due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He also added that he would regularly inquire about its reopening.

The Indian Coffee House is the favourite haunt of many artists and students. It was frequented by big names like author Sunil Gangopadhyay, poet Shakti Chattopadhyay and also American poet Allen Ginsberg during his India visit. Movie magician Satyajit Ray and his critic friend Chidananda Dasgupta were also among the patrons of the place along with filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak and Amartya Sen.

The Indian Coffee House began in 1942 and was originally called Albert Hall. It was renamed as 'Indian Coffee House' in 1947. In 1958, the Indian Coffee House was closed down by the management. However, it was reopened again after the efforts of the Presidency College (now Presidency University) and Calcutta University professors.

