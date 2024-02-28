Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Looking For Light Summer Dinner Ideas? These Nutritious Dishes Fit The Bill

Summer is the time to conserve your energy and eat light, hydrating meals. Here are some nutritious and light dinner ideas for the warm season.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer dinner ideas - Khichdi
Summer dinner ideas - Khichdi | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the temperature rises, appetites tend to wane, making light and refreshing meals the perfect choice for summer dinners. From cooling salads to comforting yet light dishes, here are five delightful summer dinner ideas that are sure to satisfy your cravings without weighing you down:

Curd rice

Curd rice is a classic summer dish that combines cooked rice with thick curd and seasoned with spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies. It's not only cooling and soothing but also packed with probiotics, making it a healthy and refreshing option for a summer dinner. Serve it with a side of pickle or papad for added flavour.

Curd rice | Image: Unsplash

Oats khichdi

Oats khichdi is a nutritious and hearty dish made with oats, lentils, and vegetables, seasoned with aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. It's a healthy twist on the traditional khichdi, offering a balance of carbohydrates, protein, and fibre. Oats khichdi is not only light on the stomach but also provides sustained energy, making it an ideal choice for a summer dinner.

Pasta salad

Pasta salad is a versatile and customisable dish that's perfect for summer gatherings or as a light dinner option. Choose your favorite pasta shape and toss it with an assortment of colorful vegetables, such as cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and olives. Add protein-rich ingredients like grilled chicken or chickpeas, and dress it with a light vinaigrette or creamy dressing for a refreshing and satisfying meal.

Caesar salad

A Caesar salad is a timeless favorite that's perfect for warm summer evenings. Crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, and tangy Caesar dressing come together to create a light and satisfying meal. Add grilled chicken or shrimp for extra protein, or keep it vegetarian with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Caesar salad | Image: Unsplash

Boondi kadhi

Boondi kadhi is a refreshing and tangy curd-based curry that's light yet satisfying. Made with chickpea flour (besan), curd, and seasoned with spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and fenugreek, boondi kadhi is a popular dish in North India. It's often served with steamed rice or khichdi, making it a comforting and nourishing option for a summer dinner.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

