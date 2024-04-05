×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

Loose Weight The Korean Way, Salads To Add To Your Diet

Korean salads are filled with nutrients that will bolster the pace of your weight loss. Have a look at some of these delicious salads to include in your diet.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healthy Salads
Healthy Salads | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

If your somebody who loves Korean food for their varying flavour profile, spicy touch and delectable dishes, then why not elevate your passion for K-food by trying out Korean salads that are filled with nutrients that will bolster the pace of your weight loss. Have a look at some of these delicious salads to try out.

Miyeok Muchim

Miyeok Muchim is a staple Korean seaweed salad which is high in fibre, vitamins, and mineral content. The salad is prepped using a dressing of soy sauce, garlic, sesame seeds, and vinegar. This low in fat meal is a great choice for weight-conscious people with close to 100 grams of Miyeok Muchim salad containing 65 calories. 

Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash

Oi Muchim

Another must-try dish is the Oi Muchim, a refreshingly crisp cucumber salad. This dish combines thinly sliced cucumbers with a dressing of vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame seeds. Thanks to cucumbers' low calorie and high water content, this salad is the perfect hydrating choice for weight loss, offering a mere 115 calories per 100 grams.

Mu Saengchae salad

For those craving a bit of a crunchiness, the Mu Saengchae salad is a spectacular option. This traditional Korean radish salad features julienned daikon radish seasoned with vinegar, sugar, garlic, and chili flakes. With daikon being low in calories and carbohydrates yet high in fibre, this slightly spicy salad is a refreshing side dish or appetiser, containing about 91 calories per 100 grams.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Kongnamul Muchim 

Lastly, the Kongnamul Muchim salad offers a protein-rich option with its base of blanched soybean sprouts, seasoned with soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, and sesame seeds. Packed with vitamins and minerals, this salad is not only satisfying but also beneficial for those aiming to shed pounds, with a crunchy texture and a savoury, nutty flavour, all for approximately 156 calories per 100-gram serving.

 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

a minute ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

2 minutes ago
The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

UNHRC Palestine Vote

5 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonam, Athiya At Event

8 minutes ago
Taya

Taya Special Screening

9 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to Trolls

10 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Veer Savarkar

12 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

14 minutes ago
Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari On Ramayana

17 minutes ago
Elixir Tea

Elixir Teas For Immunity

18 minutes ago
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Poster

21 minutes ago
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature

PM Modi on Jhajharia

27 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Preity Zinta on Shashank

28 minutes ago
A screen showing the result of the UNHRC vote on the resolution calling for a halt to weapon shipments being sent to Israel.

UNHRC Israel Resolution

29 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Sports Ethnic

35 minutes ago
AJ Styles vs LA Knight

AJ Styles vs LA Knight

36 minutes ago
Congress list of star campaigners includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

38 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit About Chamkila

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  2. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  3. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News21 hours ago

  4. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago

  5. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo