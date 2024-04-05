Advertisement

If your somebody who loves Korean food for their varying flavour profile, spicy touch and delectable dishes, then why not elevate your passion for K-food by trying out Korean salads that are filled with nutrients that will bolster the pace of your weight loss. Have a look at some of these delicious salads to try out.

Miyeok Muchim

Miyeok Muchim is a staple Korean seaweed salad which is high in fibre, vitamins, and mineral content. The salad is prepped using a dressing of soy sauce, garlic, sesame seeds, and vinegar. This low in fat meal is a great choice for weight-conscious people with close to 100 grams of Miyeok Muchim salad containing 65 calories.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

Oi Muchim

Another must-try dish is the Oi Muchim, a refreshingly crisp cucumber salad. This dish combines thinly sliced cucumbers with a dressing of vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame seeds. Thanks to cucumbers' low calorie and high water content, this salad is the perfect hydrating choice for weight loss, offering a mere 115 calories per 100 grams.

Mu Saengchae salad

For those craving a bit of a crunchiness, the Mu Saengchae salad is a spectacular option. This traditional Korean radish salad features julienned daikon radish seasoned with vinegar, sugar, garlic, and chili flakes. With daikon being low in calories and carbohydrates yet high in fibre, this slightly spicy salad is a refreshing side dish or appetiser, containing about 91 calories per 100 grams.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Kongnamul Muchim

Lastly, the Kongnamul Muchim salad offers a protein-rich option with its base of blanched soybean sprouts, seasoned with soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, and sesame seeds. Packed with vitamins and minerals, this salad is not only satisfying but also beneficial for those aiming to shed pounds, with a crunchy texture and a savoury, nutty flavour, all for approximately 156 calories per 100-gram serving.