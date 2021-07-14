Macaroni And Cheese Ice Cream Is Real; Check Where To Buy And All You Need To Know

Mac & Cheese has undoubtedly been one of the most loved combinations of foodies across the world. Touted as the ultimate comfort food, it is not only a favorite of restaurant-goers but those who want to settle in early for the night and cook an easy dinner at home. But how far would you be willing to go to get a taste of this match made in heaven?

Promising to bring 'comfort and nostalgia' to its eaters, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream have come together to combine the two flavors. According to a news release, a limited edition 'Macaroni and Cheese ice cream' has been launched in the US for National Macaroni & Cheese Day which is celebrated on July 14, with a promise of "a cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese."

"You know you’ve always wondered what this mash-up would taste like. Or at least you do now," Van Leeuwen teased on its website.

Where to buy Mac & Cheese ice cream

The macaroni and cheese ice cream will hit the stores of Van Leeuwen in New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston on July 14. The ice cream will also be available online at vanleeuwenicecream.com starting at 11 a.m. Eastern. Those hoping to get a free sample without committing to an entire tub can grab a free taste at an ice cream truck stationed in Union Square from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday in New York. The Macaroni and cheese ice cream will cost $12 a pint. Those who manage to get their hands on the limited edition product can share their mac & cheese ice cream review using pictures tagging the official accounts of Kraft and Van Leeuwen and on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

(Image- https://vanleeuwenicecream.com)