Curd or dahi is a versatile and refreshing dairy product that is perfect for summer. Whether enjoyed on its own, made into buttermilk, or used in cooking and baking, homemade curd is not only delicious but also packed with probiotics and nutrients. Making curd from scratch at home is surprisingly easy and requires just a few simple ingredients. Here's how to make homemade curd from scratch for a cool and creamy summer treat.

Curd can be used to make buttermilk | Image: Unsplash

Ingredients

1. Milk (preferably full-fat): Choose high-quality milk for the best results. You can use cow's milk, buffalo milk, or goat's milk, depending on your preference.

2. Curd starter culture: You'll need a small amount of curd with live active cultures to use as a starter for fermenting the milk. Make sure the curd you use is fresh and unflavoured.

Method

Pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed saucepan and heat it over medium heat until it reaches a gentle boil. Stir the milk occasionally to prevent it from scorching on the bottom of the pan.

Once the milk reaches a gentle boil, remove it from the heat and allow it to cool until it is just warm to the touch. You can speed up the cooling process by placing the saucepan in a bowl of cold water or by transferring the milk to a clean container and placing it in the refrigerator for a few minutes.

Curd rice | Image: Unsplash

Once the milk has cooled to the desired temperature, add a small amount of curd or yogurt with live active cultures to the milk. Use about 1-2 tablespoons of curd for every liter of milk. Stir gently to mix the curd starter into the milk.

Cover the saucepan or container with a clean lid or a piece of cloth to keep out dust and contaminants. Place the covered container in a warm, draft-free place to incubate for 6-8 hours, or until the milk has set and thickened into curd.

After the incubation period, check the curd to ensure that it has set properly. It should be thick and creamy, with a slightly tangy flavor. If the curd is still too runny, you can leave it to incubate for a little longer.

Once the curd has set to your liking, transfer it to the refrigerator to chill for a few hours before serving. Homemade curd can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week and enjoyed as a refreshing snack or added to a variety of dishes like curd rice, kadhi, lassi etc.