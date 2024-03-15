Advertisement

As the summer heat intensifies, the craving for a refreshing treat becomes almost irresistible. Ice cream, with its endless flavours and toppings, offers a delightful escape from the heat. Yet, there's something uniquely nostalgic about matka kulfi, the traditional Indian frozen dessert served in earthen pots or on sticks, that brings back memories of joyous childhood summers.

A recent viral video on Instagram has caught the attention of food enthusiasts by unveiling the intricate process behind crafting matka kulfi. The video showcases a skilled kulfi maker as he begins with boiling milk in a large wok, stirring in the essential ingredients to create a rich and creamy mixture. After allowing the mixture to cool, he pours it into cylindrical molds, which are then sealed and placed in a steel pot filled with ice for chilling.



The moment of revelation comes when the kulfi maker removes a mold, inserts ice cream sticks, and expertly divides the kulfi into four perfect portions, each ready to be savored. This mesmerising process not only demonstrates the craftsmanship involved in making matka kulfi but also evokes a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for this timeless dessert.

Netizens' react to making of matka kulfi

The video has quickly become a sensation, sparking a wave of nostalgia among viewers. The comments section is filled with reminiscences of childhood summers, with many expressing their love for the dessert. One user fondly remembered, "A childhood summer hack... Kulfi," while others shared memories of kulfi vendors visiting their streets during playtime.



This captivating glimpse into the world of matka kulfi making has not only reminded viewers of the joys of this traditional dessert but also highlighted the cultural significance and artistry that go into its preparation. As the summer season unfolds, this viral video invites us all to revisit the simple pleasures of indulging in a delicious scoop of matka kulfi, a treat that transcends generations.

