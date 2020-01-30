The Debate
Manchow Soup Recipe: One Of The Best Ways To Prepare This Dish And Enjoy It With Family

Food

Soups are one of the best things people prefer before dinner. Here are the instructions for Manchow soup. Follow these steps to get a delicious soup at home.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
manchow soup recipe

Manchow vegetable soup is a popular Indo-Chinese dish because of its ease of preparation and hot spicy taste. In most northern Indian states, it is available in both large restaurants and street food carts. Although the soup is named after Manchuria, it is not like any food item that is normally found in the region's cuisine. Manchow soup reportedly came from Meghalaya, India. Take a look at the instructions below: 

Easy veg manchow soup recipe to try at home:

Ingredients needed: 

  • Ginger paste - 1/4 tbsp

  • Garlic paste - 1/4 tbsp

  • Coriander leaves - 1/4 cup finely chopped

  • Beans - 1/4 cup finely chopped

  • Carrots - 1/2 cup finely chopped

  • Broccoli - 1/2 cup finely chopped

  • Shallots - 1/4 cup finely chopped

  • Crushed green Pepper - 1/4 tbsp or as per taste

  • Oil - 1/4 tbsp

  • Egg - 1 nos

  • Vinegar - 1/2 tbsp

  • Soya sauce - 2 tbsp

  • Vegetable stock - 1 cup

  • Water - 4 cup

  • Salt - as per taste

  • Cornflour - 2 tbsp (to thicken the soup)

  • water - 1/4 cup

  • For garnishing Spring onion (Scallion) - 1/2 cup chopped

Directions to follow: 

  • Fry the ginger, garlic, coriander leaves, shallots, and smashed green pepper in 1/4 tbsp of oil in a saucepan for about 2 minutes. Add all the ingredients, then stir-fry for another 2 minutes. In addition to the vegetable mixture, apply the appropriate amount of water and blend well.

  • Add cornflour dissolved in small water to thicken the soup.

  • Slowly add the egg while stirring constantly (optional). For a sour taste apply a spoon of vinegar (optional). Adding vinegar and egg gives flavour to your broth.

  • Add the soy sauce, salt and vegetable stock. Be very vigilant when adding salt as there is already salt in soy sauce & vegetable stock.

  • Garnish with scallions and serve. 

Published:

