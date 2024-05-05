Advertisement

In India, summer means getting the most delicious, juicy mangoes. From aamras to lassi to creamy kulfi, we are a nation in love with mangoes. Our country is home to a diverse range of mango varieties, each loved for its unique flavour, aroma, and taste. Each variety of mangoes hold a special place in the hearts and palates of Indians across the country. Let's explore some of the most popular and beloved types of mangoes found in India.

Alphonso

Known as the king of mangoes, Alphonso mangoes are celebrated for their rich, creamy texture, vibrant saffron-yellow flesh, and intense sweetness. Grown primarily in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Alphonso mangoes are prized for their distinct flavour and aroma, making them a favourite choice for desserts, juices, and preserves.

Mangoes | Image: Unsplash

Banganapalli

Originating from Andhra Pradesh, Banganapalli mangoes are renowned for their large size, oblong shape, and golden-yellow skin. These mangoes have a sweet and tangy flavour with a smooth, fibreless texture, making them ideal for eating fresh or using in salads, chutneys, and desserts.

Kesar

Named for its saffron-coloured flesh, Kesar mangoes are grown predominantly in the state of Gujarat. These mangoes are prized for their sweet, aromatic flavour and juicy, fiberless texture. Kesar mangoes are often used to make mango lassi, ice cream, and other dairy-based desserts, as well as jams and preserves.

Langra

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Langra mangoes are known for their distinctively tangy flavour, fibrous texture, and greenish-yellow skin. Despite their fibrous nature, Langra mangoes are prized for their unique taste and are often enjoyed as a refreshing snack or used in pickles and chutneys.

Mangoes | Image: Unsplash

Dasheri

Originating from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Dasheri mangoes are characterised by their small to medium size, oval shape, and golden-yellow skin with greenish tinges. These mangoes have a sweet, aromatic flavour with a smooth, fiberless texture, making them popular for eating fresh, making desserts, and blending into mango shakes and smoothies.

Totapuri

Native to the southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Totapuri mangoes are easily recognizable by their distinctive elongated shape and pointed ends. These mangoes have a tangy-sweet flavour and firm, fibrous texture, making them ideal for use in cooking, pickling, and making chutneys.