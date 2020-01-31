Mango Smoothie Recipe: Learn How To Prepare This Delicious Drink

Summer is coming and with it comes the unbearable heat. Times like these get one craving for a chilled summer drink. When thinking of drinks and smoothies, one fruit that fits perfectly for the summer season is mango. A delicious mango smoothie can be very easy to find in cafes but is even easier and healthier when made at home. Listed below are the in-depth steps to make a creamy and delicious mango smoothie at home. Read on to know the mango smoothie recipe:

READ:Chocolate Recipes: Five Quick And Easy Smoothie Recipes With Chocolate Syrup

How to make mango smoothie recipe and the ingredients for the Mango smoothie recipe

READ:Coffee Smoothies That Will Help You Kick Start Your Mornings Better

Mangoes are super-rich and help in digestion, clears the skin, reducing cholesterol, boost your immunity and much more. When it comes to finding the perfect healthy mango smoothie recipe, one must be very careful as there can be numerous options. This special mango smoothie recipe is easy and includes very fewer ingredients. The correct and healthy mango smoothie recipe must include the ingredients stated below:

Non-fat yogurt

Greek yogurt

Ice cubes

Banana

Mango

Unsweetened coconut

Vanilla extract

Honey

Chia seeds

Firstly, in order to start on your healthy mango smoothie recipe, you will need to assemble all the ingredients. Make sure your banana is frozen and take a blender and add one banana, one peeled mango and all the ingredients mentioned above. Turn on your blender and give it a good spin.

Once the consistency is thick and creamy, your smoothie is ready to be served. Take a nice glass or jar and pour it in. You can even add fresh whipped cream and chopped mango pieces. This healthy mango smoothie recipe is super quick and can be made any time for breakfast and also to satiate your post-dinner cravings.

READ:Mango Kiwi Fuzz Recipe To Try At Home For A Refreshing Summer Drink

READ:Smoothie Bowls: Check Out Some Of The Best Smoothie Bowls In Mumbai