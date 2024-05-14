Mango Sticky Rice: How To Dish Out Thailand’s Sweet Summer Staple?

Advertisement

As the warm breezes of summer approach, thoughts often drift to refreshing desserts that pair perfectly with longer days and sunny skies. Among these, Thailand's mango sticky rice stands out as a beloved treat, celebrated for its creamy texture and vibrant flavours. This traditional Thai dessert combines the sweet, juicy allure of fresh mangoes with the rich, comforting taste of sticky rice drenched in coconut milk.

Ingredients and preparation style

To make authentic mango sticky rice, you'll need the following ingredients:

1 cup Thai sticky rice (also known as glutinous rice)

1 1/4 cups water

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and sliced

1 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds or mung beans for garnish

Image credit: Unsplash

Start by washing the sticky rice thoroughly in cold water until the water runs clear. This removes excess starch and ensures the rice will have the proper texture. Soak the rice in clean water for at least an hour, or overnight if time allows.

Once soaked, drain the rice and steam it. Traditional methods use a bamboo steamer, but any modern steamer will suffice. Steam the rice for 20-25 minutes until it becomes translucent and sticky.

While the rice is steaming, prepare the coconut sauce. In a pot, combine the coconut milk, sugar, and salt, and heat the mixture until the sugar dissolves completely. Be careful not to let it boil to preserve the coconut milk's sweet flavor.

When the rice is ready, mix it gently with half of the coconut sauce. Let it sit for a few minutes to absorb the flavors. To serve, mold the rice into small bowls or on a plate, lay the fresh mango slices alongside, and drizzle with the remaining coconut sauce. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds or mung beans for a bit of crunch.

This delightful dessert not only captivates with its taste but also offers a glimpse into Thailand's rich culinary culture. Mango sticky rice is not just food; it’s a summertime experience, promising a taste of tropical bliss with every bite.