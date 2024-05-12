Mango, Watermelon, Peach: Seasonal Summer Fruits And Their Benefits

Advertisement

As the mercury rises and the days longer, nature gifts us with an array of delicious and refreshing fruits, perfectly suited to the sunny days of summer. From succulent berries to juicy melons, each fruit does not elevates a meal but also offers a variety of health benefits.

Watermelon

Representative image | Image: Pexels



A quintessential summer fruit, watermelon is not only hydrating but also packed with vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants like lycopene, which can help protect against sunburn and promote heart health. Its high water content makes it an excellent choice for staying hydrated during hot days.

Berries (Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries)

Representative image | Image: Pexels



Berries are loaded with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins, particularly vitamin C. They support brain health, improve digestion, and contribute to glowing skin. Incorporating a variety of berries into your diet can help boost your immune system and ward off summer heat.

Mango

Representative image | Image: Pexels



Known as the "king of fruits," mangoes are a summertime favourite worldwide. They are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as folate and fibre. Mangoes are beneficial for eye health, digestion, and immunity. Enjoy them fresh or blend them into smoothies for a tropical treat.

Pineapple

Representative image | Image: Pexels



With its sweet and tangy flavour, pineapple adds a tropical flair to summer dishes. This fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C and manganese, which are essential for immune function and bone health. Pineapple also contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids in digestion and reduces inflammation.

Peaches

Representative image | Image: Pexels



Juicy and aromatic, peaches are a symbol of summer abundance. They are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as fiber and antioxidants. Peaches support skin health, aid in digestion, and may even help reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases. Enjoy them fresh or grilled for a delightful dessert.

