Man's Reaction To Trying Chocolate Biryani Baffles Netizens; Called 'Oscar Level Acting'

In a bizarre combination, a shop in Karachi, Pakistan is selling Chocolate Biryani. Recently, FHM Pakistan shared a video on YouTube that has stunned netizens. In the video, the host of the show visited the stall selling chocolate biryani and ordered a plate of the dish. Although the host of the show was delighted after eating the dish. However, the comments box was flooded with hilarious reactions to the biryani and the review of the host.

Netizens react to Chocolate Biryani

A stall in Karachi named RCB is selling Chocolate biryani. The biryani seller before serving the dish to the host of the show pours a cup full of chocolate sauce over the plate of biryani. The host eats the biryani mixed with the chocolate sauce and he was seen enjoying eating the dish. He praised the dish which is when loosely translated to English means, "This is just so good. If you haven’t eaten this, you haven’t tried anything. I want to kiss the chef’s hands for making the dish". He added that "if you haven't eaten the dish, please come here and taste the biryani". Although the host praised the dish but netizens were of a different opinion who shared their viewpoint in the comments section. Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 29,600 views and several reactions. Netizens baffled by the dish and review of the dish took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Oscar winning acting". Another user commented, "This media person was actually finding a perfect place in the biryani where the chocolate sauce had not went....slayy point until you guys post a new video we do have a way of entertaining ourselves now". Another individual commented, "If Leonardo Di Caprio Watch this video then, He will give his Oscar to the Pakistani guy." Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: Unsplash