Khichdi Recipe: A Guide To Making Masala Khichdi With Some Spices And 'tadka'

Khichdi is considered as comfort food in many households as it is easy to cook, hassle-free, and healthy. Several kinds of khichdi are served across India, and it is undoubtedly a dish that unites Indians. It offers a balance of carbohydrate and protein that are easy to digest and low on calories. Often people think that khichdi is for sick people as it seems tasteless to many. Here is the recipe of masala khichadi that can treat your tastebuds and also offers numerous health benefits:

Masala Khichdi

Time - 45 minutes

Serving - 4

Ingredients:

Rice - 1 Cup

Moong Dal - 1 Cup

Beans - 1/4 Cup

Potatoes - 2 (chopped)

Tomatoes - 2 (chopped)

Turmeric - 1/4 of Tablespoon

Red Chilli Powder - 1/2 Tablespoon

Red Pepper - 1/4 Tablespoon

Garam Masala - 1/4 Tablespoon

Asafetida - 1/4 Tablespoon

Cumin Seed - 1/2 Tablespoon

Coriander Seed - 1/2 Tablespoon

Mustard Seed - 1/4 Tablespoon

Salt according to the taste

Method:

Rinse rice and moong dal. Take a pressure cooker and mix rice, beans, potatoes, salt, turmeric, and clarified butter. Later, add three cups of water and close the lid. Cook on high flame. Once the pressure cooker starts steaming, lower the heat to medium. Cook for a while and turn off the heat. Open the lid and mix the khichdi well. The dal and rice mixture should be soft. Heat two tablespoon oil in a pan and add cumin seed, black mustard seeds, and asafetida. As seeds start cracking, add tomatoes, green chilli, ginger, salt and red pepper and stir the mixture. Cook till the tomatoes are supple.

Lower the heat and add coriander seeds with garam masala. After stirring it for a minute or two, add cooked rice, mix lightly, and add hot water as needed. Once the consistency of the khichdi is according to your preference, turn off the heat. Serve it hot with pickle, yoghurt and papadam. You can also add a spoon of homemade ghee to make it smoother.

(Tip - You can add ginger-garlic paste too in tadka to enhance the taste of the masala khichdi.)

