Masswadi Recipe: Easiest Way To Make This Traditional Maharashtrian Recipe

Masswadi is a traditional Maharashtrian recipe cooked in besan. The mixture is prepared with spicy stuffing and the wadi is then dipped in spicy gravy and enjoyed most, during winters. The preparation of Masswadi is easy but takes a little time to prepare.

Easy recipe of Masswadi

Ingredients

Read Thalipeeth Recipe: Twist This Maharastrian Snack By Adding Healthy Cauliflower To It

½ cup peanuts

¼ cup grated dried coconut

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1½ tablespoons poppy seeds

1 tablespoon oil ¼ teaspoon asafoetida

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder 4-5 garlic cloves,

finely chopped 1 medium onion,

finely chopped 2 green chillies, chopped

Finely chopped fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Scraped fresh coconut for garnishing

Covering

1 cup gram flour

2 tablespoons oil

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch asafoetida (hing)

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

2 teaspoons garlic paste

Salt to taste

Read Misal Pav Recipe With Sprouts: Make This Yummy Maharashtrian Snack In 3 Easy Steps

How to prepare Masswadi?

Roast peanuts till they turn brown lightly. Set it aside by removing it from the flames. Roast dried coconut till it turns light brown. Remove it from the stove and put it in the bowl off peanuts. Roast sesame seeds till they start popping and transfer it in the same bowl of peanuts and coconut. Take a pan and heat some oil in the pan. Add asafoetida, turmeric powder and garlic paste. Mix and saute’ well. Add onion, mix and saute’ till it turns light brown. In a grinder, add the roasted ingredients and sauteed onions with green chillies and make a thick paste. For the cover Heat oil in a non-stick pan and add cumin seeds, asafoetida, turmeric powder and chilli powder, mix and saute’ for a minute. Add garlic paste and add some water to the mixture. Mix and let it boil for some time. Add gram flour, salt and keep mixing till it is cooked well. On a piece of cling paper, spread the mixture to prepare for the cover of Masswadi and put another paper on it. Roll it with a rolling pin till the mixture is a little thick. Remove the top cling paper and fill the ground mixture in the cover. Roll it tightly and leave it aside for sometime. Cut slices of the roll and serve it with garnished coconut and coriander.

Read Restaurants: A List Of The Best Rooftop Restaurants In Mumbai

Read Marathi Cuisine: Best Restaurants That Serve Scrumptious Maharashtrian Delicacies