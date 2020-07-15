Last Updated:

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Has A Fresh Easy-to-cook Take On Mango Ice-cream, See Recipe

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria recently took to social media to share a yummy mango ice cream recipe that is effortless to make. Read on to know more.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria

Pankaj Bhadouria became a household name after winning the first season of MasterChef India. She is also quite active on all social media platforms. She regularly treats her fans to recipes and culinary tricks as well as insights from her personal life. She recently took to social media to share a recipe of delicious mango ice cream and also spoke about how mangoes are in season currently. 

Pankaj Bhadouria talks about mangoes

In a recent post on social media, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria spoke about how summers have brought mangoes with it. She also listed a variety of dishes that one can make with the fruit. Pankaj Bhadouria revealed that fresh mango ice cream is her favourite around this time. She revealed that throughout the year, she is always in search of mango ice cream. She added that during the summers she makes fresh mango ice-cream, while also sharing the recipe of the same.

Pankaj Bhadouria’s fresh mango ice cream recipe:

  1. Take about two and a half cups of milk
  2. Heat a large saucepan on medium heat
  3. Pour about two cups of milk into the saucepan
  4. Boil the milk in the saucepan
  5. Add approximately half a cup of sugar into the milk
  6. Mix the sugar into the milk well
  7. Let the milk come to a boil
  8. Take the half cup of milk that was kept aside
  9. In the same milk, add about 1/4th cup of cornflour
  10. Mix the cornflour well into the milk
  11. Just when the milk is about to come to a boil, add the cornflour slurry into the saucepan
  12. Keep stirring the milk until it comes to a boil
  13. If you avoid stirring, then there is a chance of lumps forming in the milk
  14. The mixture should thicken
  15. To check the thickness of the custard mixture, you can dip a spoon into it
  16. If the mixture coats the spoon well, then it is ready
  17. Let the milk custard cool for some time
  18. Add one cup of fresh cream to the custard
  19. Mix the cream well into the custard
  20. Once the mixture has completely cooled down, add about one teaspoon of vanilla essence to it
  21. Then add one cup of fresh mango puree to the milk mixture
  22. Mix it all until it is well combined
  23. Take it out into a bowl and blend it well using a machine blender
  24. Take about two cups of whipped cream and fold it into the mango mixture
  25. Pour the mixture into a tray and let it cool overnight or for at least six to eight hours
  26. Once the ice cream is set, scoop out some and enjoy this delicious, melt-in-your-mouth ice cream

