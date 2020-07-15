Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Has A Fresh Easy-to-cook Take On Mango Ice-cream, See Recipe

Pankaj Bhadouria became a household name after winning the first season of MasterChef India. She is also quite active on all social media platforms. She regularly treats her fans to recipes and culinary tricks as well as insights from her personal life. She recently took to social media to share a recipe of delicious mango ice cream and also spoke about how mangoes are in season currently.

Pankaj Bhadouria talks about mangoes

In a recent post on social media, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria spoke about how summers have brought mangoes with it. She also listed a variety of dishes that one can make with the fruit. Pankaj Bhadouria revealed that fresh mango ice cream is her favourite around this time. She revealed that throughout the year, she is always in search of mango ice cream. She added that during the summers she makes fresh mango ice-cream, while also sharing the recipe of the same.

Pankaj Bhadouria’s fresh mango ice cream recipe:

Take about two and a half cups of milk Heat a large saucepan on medium heat Pour about two cups of milk into the saucepan Boil the milk in the saucepan Add approximately half a cup of sugar into the milk Mix the sugar into the milk well Let the milk come to a boil Take the half cup of milk that was kept aside In the same milk, add about 1/4th cup of cornflour Mix the cornflour well into the milk Just when the milk is about to come to a boil, add the cornflour slurry into the saucepan Keep stirring the milk until it comes to a boil If you avoid stirring, then there is a chance of lumps forming in the milk The mixture should thicken To check the thickness of the custard mixture, you can dip a spoon into it If the mixture coats the spoon well, then it is ready Let the milk custard cool for some time Add one cup of fresh cream to the custard Mix the cream well into the custard Once the mixture has completely cooled down, add about one teaspoon of vanilla essence to it Then add one cup of fresh mango puree to the milk mixture Mix it all until it is well combined Take it out into a bowl and blend it well using a machine blender Take about two cups of whipped cream and fold it into the mango mixture Pour the mixture into a tray and let it cool overnight or for at least six to eight hours Once the ice cream is set, scoop out some and enjoy this delicious, melt-in-your-mouth ice cream

