Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria's Video Makes Fans Go 'mhaari Chhori Chhoron Se Kam Hai Ke?'

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria recently posted a throwback video where she could be seen smoothly drifting a BMW car. The video is shot in Kanpur and Masterchef Pankaj explains how exciting the experience was. Take a look at the post and the comments on it.

A Speed Thrill!

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria recently posted an old video on her Instagram post where fans could see the Masterchef drifting a BMW car. The drift was very smooth and Masterchef Pankaj stepped outside the car with a smile. She mentioned in the caption how she loved the adrenaline rush she got by drifting the car.

Here's the caption that she added - Drifting! A Speed Thrill! and also added the following hashtags - drifting, speed, thrill, adrenaline rush and Pankaj Bhadouria.

The post garnered many positive comments. The Masterchef left her fans amazed with her drifting skills. One fan commented - Mhari choriya choro se Kam Hai ke. Check out all the comments:

Pic Credit: Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria's birthday celebration

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria is very active on social media and shares many recipes with her followers as well. She is also celebrating her birthday today (14th July) and posted a few pictures to share her celebrations with her fans. In the pictures, fans can see the Masterchef dressed in a white with blue embroidery kurta as she cuts a cake.

In the next couple of snaps, viewers can see her birthday cake and a glimpse of her entire family. She also mentioned in the caption that her niece had made the cake for her. Here's the caption - Birthday celebrations begin at Midnight! The kids plan a surprise for me, My niece makes me a Mango Pudding Cake, She frames Ginger for me, Lots of Gifts and lots of Love is what I get! And then my son asks me my age!!! Check out the post:

Many fans and admirers of the Masterchef commented on the post. Most of them wished her a very Happy Birthday. Check out the comments:

Pic Credit: Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria

Promo Pic Credit: Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria