Mayonnaise Recipes: Different Ways To Use Mayo In Your Dish To Enhance Its Taste

A simple scoop of mayonnaise can completely change the taste of your dish. This dish can be combined with different ingredients and eaten right away. Grease a little mayo on your roll or sandwich to make it taste even better. Here are different ways of how you can use mayonnaise in your recipes and completely enhance its taste.

How mayonnaise is used in different recipes and dishes

Mayonnaise sandwich

Be it street food, or homely delicacies, Mayonnaise in sandwiches is used quite often. Apply a layer of mayo on your sandwich bread, or mix it with your stuffing, it can enhance the taste of your sandwich instantly. Some even like mixing mayo with Schezwan and using it as a dip while having a sandwich.

Mayonnaise salad

Mix your preferred choice of veggies, lentils, and crispies with mayonnaise, and it tastes the best. A lot of people like veggies with mayonnaise for their lunch. A bowl of healthy greens with this dip can suffice your one-time meal.

Mayonnaise wraps

A wrap is a go-to food dish gobbled by not only kids but even elders. You can apply a layer of mayonnaise on your wrap and club with any ingredients. Chicken wraps usually have a layer of cabbage and mayonnaise on it. Some vegetarian wraps also have mayo as a key ingredient to enhance its taste.

Mayonnaise dip

Many like having mayonnaise as a dip with nuggets, cutlets, fried products and a lot more. Mayonnaise is mainly served as a dip with evening snacks or street food. It tastes best when served with hot chicken fingers or potato fries.

Mayonnaise dosa

All street food stalls have mayo as the key ingredient to layer it on the dosa. Various food blogging pages have videos of different dosa stalls located in different places that serve delicious dosas layered with cheese and mayo.

Mayonnaise Pani puri

Nowadays, mayonnaise is even used in pani puris. Different stalls and restaurants have come up with different varieties of pani puris. Be it Chinese pani puri, or chocolate, one loves to devour new options. Various street food chains serve pani puri layered with cheese and mayo.

Mayonnaise shawarma

Usually, shawarmas are served with a differently prepared white sauce and chicken. However, these days, different shawarma variations have come up. Some food chains serve shawarmas with mayonnaise and potatoes. Whereas, the others stick to garlic sauce.

