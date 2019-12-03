Mexican Cuisine: Have You Tried These Finger-licking Mexican Dishes?

Mexican cuisine is considered as one of the delicious cuisines of the world. Mexican cuisine is defined by savoury ingredients such as corn, chilli peppers, tomatoes, cocoa, and vanilla. Mexican cuisine is also known for serving spicy dishes. The food is believed to be an important aspect of Mexico's culture, social structure and popular traditions. Here are some of the popular Mexican food that everyone should try once:

Tortilla

In Mexico and Central America, tortilla refers to a flatbread made from corn or wheat believed to be originated by Mesoamerican peoples. Mexican tortillas are usually cooked with meat to prepare dishes such as tacos, burritos, and enchiladas. However, there are many alternate versions too.

Burrito

A burrito is one of the most famous and traditional Mexican food. It includes a flour tortilla wrapped or folded around a filling of Mexican rice, refried beans, and meat among others. The other combinations of ingredients such as lettuce, salsa, sour cream, avocado, and cheese also substitute each other. The flour tortilla of a burrito is lightly grilled or steamed generally.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla, made of round tortilla, folded in half and filled with Oaxaca is mostly cooked with cheese. They are served with green or red sauce. They are also garnished with chopped onion and acidified cream on top. Other ingredients like vegetables, potatoes, chorizo, pumpkin flowers, mushrooms, and different types of cooked meat can also be used instead of cheese. In the fillings, quesadillas are often served with toppings such as sour cream, avocado or guacamole, chopped onion, and parsley. The northeastern parts of Mexico have a variation of the quesadilla.

Tostada

Tostada, which means toasted, refers to a flat or bowl-shaped tortilla that is either toasted or deep-fried. It is associated with different kinds of Mexican food, majorly seafood, and spicy stews such as Birria. Tostada has other variations as tangy salsa, beans, cheese, chopped lettuce, sliced onions, and meat are spread onto the tostada.

Taco

A taco considered as a traditional Mexican dish consisting of small hand-sized corn or wheat tortilla topped with a filling of chicken, seafood, vegetables, and cheese. The tortilla is folded around the filling and eaten by hand. They are generally garnished with various condiments including salsa, guacamole, or sour cream, with vegetables, such as lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and chillies.

