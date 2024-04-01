×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 10:30 IST

Midnight Munchies Made Healthy: Guilt-free Snacking Options For Your Cravings

With a little planning and creativity, you can indulge in midnight munchies that are satisfying, guilt-free and nutritious.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healthy midnight snacks
Healthy midnight snacks | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Late-night cravings can strike unexpectedly, tempting us to reach for unhealthy snacks that can derail our diet and disrupt our sleep. Midnight snacking can also lead to us going off track in terms of our fitness goals. However, with a little planning and creativity, you can indulge in midnight munchies that are both satisfying and nutritious. Here are some healthy snack ideas to satisfy your cravings without sabotaging your health.

Greek yogurt with berries

Creamy Greek yogurt paired with fresh berries is a delicious and satisfying midnight snack that's rich in protein, calcium, and antioxidants. The protein in Greek yogurt helps keep you feeling full, while the sweetness of the berries adds natural sweetness and vitamins to your snack. Make sure the yogurt is not too cold to not catch a cold.

 

Greek yogurt with berries | Image: Unsplash

 

Hummus and veggie sticks

Enjoy a crunchy and satisfying snack by dipping crisp veggie sticks like carrots, celery, and bell peppers into creamy hummus. Hummus is a nutritious dip made from chickpeas, tahini, and olive oil, providing protein, fiber, and healthy fats to keep you feeling satisfied.

Whole grain crackers with nut butter

Spread natural nut butter, such as almond or peanut butter, onto whole-grain crackers for a satisfying and nutrient-rich snack. Nut butter provides protein and healthy fats, while whole grain crackers offer fiber and complex carbohydrates to keep you energised.

Banana with almond butter

Slice a ripe banana and spread it with creamy almond butter for a delicious and nutrient-packed snack. Bananas are rich in potassium and fiber, while almond butter provides protein, healthy fats, and a satisfying crunch.

 

Banana with almond butter | Image: Unsplash

 

DIY trail mix

Create your own trail mix by combining a variety of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits for a customizable and nutritious snack. Mix almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and dried cranberries or apricots for a satisfying blend of protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 10:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Trent Boult Comment on Hardik Pandya

IPL 2024, MI vs RR

2 minutes ago
Suriya

Suriya 44 Update

2 minutes ago
Leopard Enters Delhi's Wazirabad, Attacks Resident; Several Injured

Leopard in Burari

2 minutes ago
Dollar

Dollar steady

3 minutes ago
PLI scheme investments India

PLI schemes

5 minutes ago
Adani Ports

Adani Ports cargo volume

6 minutes ago
AT&T

AT&T dark web data leak

7 minutes ago
Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida

Japan, US collab for AI

11 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI stands tall among

18 minutes ago
Akash Dasnayak

Who Is Akash Dasnayak?

18 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan, EU cooperation

21 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant fined RS 12 lakh

24 minutes ago
Rakuten

Rakuten Group

25 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

63-year-old IPL fan died

27 minutes ago
JGB Yields

Japanese government bonds

27 minutes ago
Man’s Mathematical Way Of Comparing Food Prices Left People Laughing

Viral Price Comparison

28 minutes ago
FPI investments

FPIs

34 minutes ago
ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World12 hours ago

  2. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News14 hours ago

  4. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo