Late-night cravings can strike unexpectedly, tempting us to reach for unhealthy snacks that can derail our diet and disrupt our sleep. Midnight snacking can also lead to us going off track in terms of our fitness goals. However, with a little planning and creativity, you can indulge in midnight munchies that are both satisfying and nutritious. Here are some healthy snack ideas to satisfy your cravings without sabotaging your health.

Greek yogurt with berries

Creamy Greek yogurt paired with fresh berries is a delicious and satisfying midnight snack that's rich in protein, calcium, and antioxidants. The protein in Greek yogurt helps keep you feeling full, while the sweetness of the berries adds natural sweetness and vitamins to your snack. Make sure the yogurt is not too cold to not catch a cold.

Greek yogurt with berries | Image: Unsplash

Hummus and veggie sticks

Enjoy a crunchy and satisfying snack by dipping crisp veggie sticks like carrots, celery, and bell peppers into creamy hummus. Hummus is a nutritious dip made from chickpeas, tahini, and olive oil, providing protein, fiber, and healthy fats to keep you feeling satisfied.

Whole grain crackers with nut butter

Spread natural nut butter, such as almond or peanut butter, onto whole-grain crackers for a satisfying and nutrient-rich snack. Nut butter provides protein and healthy fats, while whole grain crackers offer fiber and complex carbohydrates to keep you energised.

Banana with almond butter

Slice a ripe banana and spread it with creamy almond butter for a delicious and nutrient-packed snack. Bananas are rich in potassium and fiber, while almond butter provides protein, healthy fats, and a satisfying crunch.

Banana with almond butter | Image: Unsplash

DIY trail mix

Create your own trail mix by combining a variety of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits for a customizable and nutritious snack. Mix almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and dried cranberries or apricots for a satisfying blend of protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants.