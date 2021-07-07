Migraine And Headaches Are Highly Impacted By Food Habits, Reveals Study

A new study has demonstrated how a change in diet based on certain classes of fatty acids decreases headaches or migraines in patients over a 16-week period. The study, whose findings were published in the journal 'The BMJ' showed how a change in diet could result in lowering migraines significantly. According to this study, a diet high in Omega 3 was associated with less headache days per month, and a diet high in omega-3 and low in omega-6 cut monthly migraine days by four.

What does the study reveal?

According to ANI, the Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry in the USA School of Medicine, Daisy Zamora stated that "Our ancestors ate very different amounts and types of fats compared to our modern diets. Polyunsaturated fatty acids, which our bodies do not produce, have increased substantially in our diet due to the addition of oils such as corn, soybeans, and cottonseed to many processed foods like chips, crackers, and granular."

As per the study, the classes of polyunsaturated fatty acids examined include omega-6 (n-6) and omega -3 (n-3). Both have important functions within our body but need to be in balance, as n-3 fatty acids have been shown to decrease inflammation and some derivatives of n-6 have been shown to promote pain.

However, due to the amount of processed food consumed today, most people in the US are eating substantially more n-6 and fewer n-3 fatty acids.To see whether the amount of these fatty acids in a person's diet could impact pain from headaches, 182 patients currently diagnosed with and seeking treatment for migraines were enrolled in this randomised controlled trial, added ANI.

In addition to their current treatments patients adhered to one on one of three diets for 16 weeks: a control diet that maintained the average amount of n-6 and n-3 fatty acids that a person living in the US consumes, a diet that increased n-3 and maintained n-6 fatty acids, a diet that increased n-3 and decreased n-6 fatty acids

According to the assistant professor, the results were quite promising and the patients who followed either diet experienced less pain than the control group. Similarly, those who followed the diet high in n-3 and low in n-6 fatty acids experienced the biggest improvement.

What causes headaches or migraines?

Migraine is one of the common health conditions faced by people. People undertake various treatments and medicines for treating migraines or severe headaches. However, nothing seems to affect completely. According to the findings of the study, patients having a large amount of unhealthy food or saturated fats can also lead to migraines or severe headaches which later can become serious.

(Source: ANI)