Milk Alternatives That You Should Try If You Do Not Consume Dairy Products

Many do not consume milk products for various reasons. It could be due to lactose intolerance, milk allergies or simply not liking milk. But this does not mean that the person cannot get the required nutrients. Lactose is the main carbohydrate that is found in dairy products. There are several other lactose-free milk products that one can consume as an alternative to milk, read to know about them.

Milk alternative products

Almond Milk

Almond milk has a slight, nutty taste, making it a good choice for those seeking a little more flavour. It is made with either whole almonds or almond butter and water. 240 ml of unsweetened almond milk reportedly contains 30-35 calories, 1 gram proteins, 2.5 grams’ fat and 1-2 grams of carbohydrates.

Cashew Milk

Rich in cream, cashew milk is great for thickening smoothies or other desserts. It is made from a mixture of cashew nuts or cashew butter and water. 240 ml is estimated to contain 25–50 calories, 0–1 gram of protein, 2–4 grams of fat and 1–2 grams of carbohydrates.

Coconut Milk

Made from the white flesh of brown coconuts and water, Coconut Milk has a creamy texture and is a sweet but subtle flavour. As per reports, 240 ml has 45 calories, 4 grams of fat and no protein with almost no carbohydrates. It has the lowest protein and carbohydrate content of the nondairy milk.

Oat Milk

The simplest form is oat milk which is made just from a mixture of oats and water, but more ingredients such as oils, gums and salt can be added for taste. It is naturally mild and sweet in flavour and is high on total fibre and beta-glucan. 240 ml speculated to have 140–170 calories, 4.5–5 grams of fat, 2.5–5 grams of protein, and 19–29 grams of carbohydrates.

Rice Milk

Rice milk is made from crushed brown or white rice with water and is a safe option for people with intolerance or allergies to gluten, nuts, soy or dairy. 240 ml has 130–140 calories, 1 gram of protein, 2–3 grams of fat and 27–38 grams of carbohydrates. It is mild in taste and naturally sweet in flavour

Soy Milk

The most common alternative is soy milk which is made from either soy protein isolate or soybeans. It is typically creamy and mild in flavour. 240 ml of unsweetened soy milk contains 80–90 calories, 7–9 grams of protein, 4–4.5 grams of fat and 4 grams of carbohydrates.

