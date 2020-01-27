Mirchi Vada, A Rajasthani Dish, To Try At Home And Relish Eating

Mirchi Vada is an authentic and popular Rajasthani dish. This special recipe is prepared with thick gram flour batter and Indian spices. Stuffed with spicy and tangy potato stuffing, Mirchi Vada is a deep-fried delicacy that can be served as snacks. You can have this lip-smacking Rajasthani dish with fresh coriander chutney or tomato sauce. So, here the easy and quick Mirchi Vada recipe for you to try at home.

Other details for Mirchi Vada recipe

Cuisine: Indian, Rajasthani

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Meal: Breakfast, Lunch or Evening Snacks

Serving: 3 to 4 people

Ingredients for this Mirchi Vada recipe

12 or 250 grams’ Green chilli

1 cup or 100 grams of Gram flour (Besan)

250 grams or 3 large Boiled potatoes

2 to 3 tbsp freshly and finely chopped green coriander

½ tsp Cumin seeds powder (Jeera)

¼ tsp Turmeric powder

½ tsp Red chilli powder

1 tsp Coriander powder

½ tsp Ginger paste

1 Green chilli finely chopped

¼ tsp Garam masala

½ tsp Dry Mango powder (Amchoor powder)

½ tsp Carom seeds

½ pinch Baking soda

1 tsp salt or as per taste

Oil – for frying Mirchi vada

Instructions to make this Rajasthani dish

In a big bowl, take some gram flour and add water to it in small portions. Make a thick batter.

Now add salt, carom seeds and red chilli powder. Mix the batter very well and see to it that there are no lumps in it. Lid the bowl and keep the batter separately for 10 to 12 minutes.

Peel the boiled potatoes and mash them finely.

After that, take a pan and put it over the flame. Add 2 tsp oil. As soon as the oil is rightly hot, splutter some cumin seeds first.

As the seed starts to crackle, add turmeric powder, coriander powder, chopped green chilli, ginger paste and fry the spices.

After that, add the mashed potatoes, salt, red chilli powder, mango powder, and garam masala to the oil. Mix well and cook the potatoes properly.

Later, roast the potatoes for 2 minutes, sprinkle the freshly chopped coriander to it and turn off the gas.

Stuffing for the Mirchi Vada is ready now. Stuff the potato masala in the Mirchi properly after the masala cools down. Press well and likewise stuff all the chillies properly.

The Mirchi Vada batter is ready. Now, add baking soda to the batter and mix well. Heat enough oil in a Kadai to deep fry the Mirchi Vada.

Coat the stuffed chillies with prepared Besan batter and put it slowly in hot oil. Put at least 2 to 3 Mirchi Vada or as many fits in the Kadai. Deep fry the Mirchi Vada until they get golden brown from all sides.

Drain out the fried Mirchi Vada over kitchen paper towels or tissue papers to remove excess oil from them.

Delicious Mirchi Vada is ready. Serve them hot with tomato sauce, green coriander chutney and relish eating.

