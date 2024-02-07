Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Momos Vs Dumplings Vs Dimsums: Know The Difference Between The Popular Asian Savoury Dishes

Momos, dumplings and dim sums are often used interchangeably but have a lot of differences. Know about what sets the savoury dishes apart.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Momos, Dumplings, Dimsums
Momos, Dumplings, Dimsums | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The debate of the difference between momos, dim sums and dumplings has been long discussed. while the dishes are often used interchangeably, but the difference between them is not commonly known. Each refers to a distinct culinary delight, representing diverse cultural origins and preparation methods. Know what sets these savoury parcels apart.

Momos


Originating from Tibetan cuisine, momos are a type of dumpling that gained popularity across various South Asian regions. These bite-sized delights are typically made with a simple dough of flour, water, and a pinch of salt, filled with a mixture of minced meat (such as chicken, pork, or beef) or vegetables. Momos are often accompanied by a dipping sauce, commonly made with soy sauce, vinegar, and spices. The traditional method involves steaming the momos, resulting in a tender, flavorful treat.

 

Dimsums


Dimsums are a broad category of bite-sized dishes originating from Chinese cuisine. While dumplings fall under the umbrella of dimsums, not all dimsums are dumplings. Dimsums encompass a variety of steamed, fried, or baked dishes, including dumplings, buns, rolls, and more. Dumplings within dimsums are typically made with a thin wheat dough, filled with various combinations of meat, seafood, or vegetables. Popular dimsum varieties include Shumai, Har Gow, and Xiaolongbao, each with its unique preparation and flavours.

Advertisement

Dumplings


Dumpling is a generic term that encompasses a wide range of filled or unfilled dough pockets found in various global cuisines. Unlike momos and dim sums, the term dumplings doesn't specify a particular regional origin or preparation method. Dumplings can be steamed, boiled, fried, or baked, and their fillings vary widely, from meat and vegetables to sweet ingredients. Popular examples include Italian ravioli, Polish pierogi, and Japanese gyoza.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement